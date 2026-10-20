Animal welfare
Firefighters rescue an eagle owl trapped in a metal fence
The Local Police took charge of the animal after it was released, pending collection by the wildlife recovery centre
Firefighters from Antequera, part of the provincial fire service consortium (CPB), rescued an eagle owl on Saturday that had become entangled in a metal ... fence in Cartaojal, a village in the municipality of Antequeraa. The operation enabled the bird to be successfully freed and brought to safety.
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The rescue operation was necessary after the owl became trapped in a fence between Cortijo Las Piletas and Los Llanos. Following the rescue, the eagle owl was handed over to the Antequera Local Police, who took charge of its care until it is collected by the centre for the recovery of endangered species (CREA).