El Torcal de Antequera is beginning to chart a course towards further international recognition. Ten years after its inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, ... this iconic natural site in Malaga could now also aspire to join the Global Geoparks Network. On Monday, the town council took the first step towards exploring this possibility after the full council unanimously approved a proposal by the Partido Popular to request a technical study from the Junta de Andalucía to determine whether the site meets the necessary criteria to qualify for this distinction.

The commissioned study must examine the geological, scientific, natural and landscape values of El Torcal, as well as the requirements for this designation and the demarcation of the area that could form part of a future nomination. It is not merely a matter of demonstrating the uniqueness of its rock formations, but also of assessing the potential for developing a management model that combines the conservation of natural heritage with research, public engagement and sustainable development.

It is worth noting that Global Geoparks are areas recognised for their geological heritage of international significance and for developing strategies for the protection, education and sustainable use of their resources. In the case of El Torcal, as it forms part of a site already designated as a World Heritage Site, it would also be necessary to justify the added value that this new designation would bring.

Conservation: at the heart of the debate

The unanimous support for the PP’s proposal did not prevent the future of El Torcal from taking centre stage in one of the plenary debates. The PSOE and Izquierda Unida used the session to raise their concerns about the management of the site, particularly in light of the increase in visitor numbers and the planned changes to the Torcal Alto Visitor Centre.

IU spokesperson Pilar Ruiz pointed out that the site received 312,227 visits in 2025, according to municipal data presented by her group, representing 47.2 per cent of the visits recorded at Antequera’s tourist attractions. In her view, this level of visitor numbers makes it necessary to ascertain the site’s carrying capacity more precisely and to strengthen measures aimed at preventing the deterioration of footpaths, habitats and particularly sensitive areas. Her motion was partially successful: the fourth and fifth points were approved unanimously, whilst the rest were rejected.

Possible admission charge

For its part, the PSOE focused its criticism on the new management model for the Torcal Alto Visitor Centre. The Socialists questioned the weight given to economic criteria in the awarding of the contract and warned that the introduction of parking charges could, in practice, amount to a charge for accessing the natural site itself. They also expressed reservations about potential interventions within the protected area and plans for a borehole to extract water, as they believe these actions could jeopardise its conservation.

‘There has never been an entry fee for El Torcal, and there never will be’

The People’s Party spokesperson, Ana Cebrián, denied that the new model would involve charging an entrance fee to visit the site. “There has never been an admission fee for El Torcal, nor will one be introduced,” she stated during her speech, in which she defended the need to regulate the flow of vehicles and control access to the upper area.

Cebrián did, however, defend the idea of charging for use of the car park and maintained that residents of Antequera would be exempt from this charge, although the specific terms of the charge were not set out during the debate. She also responded to criticism regarding the awarding of the contract for the visitor centre, defended the procedure followed by the regional government and assured that the planned measures aim to improve the protection of the site.