Ancient Roman town of Singilia Barba set for 380,000 euro restoration and public opening

Archaeological remains at Singilia Barba, where work is planned to conserve and protect the site and improve access to make it easier for visitors to explore.

Julio J. Portabales 02/09/2026 a las 08:13h.

The ancient Roman town of Singilia Barba is set to transform from a niche archaeological site into a better-protected, fully equipped visitor attraction.

Antequera ... Town Council has approved the municipal licence for a comprehensive project combining conservation work with improved access, new walking trails, and educational displays. Spearheaded by the Regional Ministry of Culture of Andalusia, the scheme has a budget of €380,099 for physical works.