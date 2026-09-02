History
Ancient Roman town of Singilia Barba set for 380,000 euro restoration and public opening
Antequera town council approves major conservation works to protect the historic site, improve access, and introduce new visitor trails
The ancient Roman town of Singilia Barba is set to transform from a niche archaeological site into a better-protected, fully equipped visitor attraction.
Antequera ... Town Council has approved the municipal licence for a comprehensive project combining conservation work with improved access, new walking trails, and educational displays. Spearheaded by the Regional Ministry of Culture of Andalusia, the scheme has a budget of €380,099 for physical works.
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Singilia Barba is designated an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC). The upcoming programme directly addresses the long-standing conservation and accessibility issues that have previously limited its public profile.
Key works include:
• Consolidation: Cleaning and stabilizing existing archaeological remains.
• Security: Installing fencing to safeguard the perimeter and control visitor flow.
• Access & Navigation: Refurbishing entrances and creating structured walking routes.
• Interpretation: Adding signage and information displays to share the site's rich history.
Approval follows technical and legal reviews confirming the plans comply with local planning regulations. To protect the site’s historical integrity, strict conditions have been imposed: earthworks will be kept to a minimum, and any subsoil excavation must take place under specialist archaeological supervision.
The Mayor of Antequera, Manolo Barón, welcomed the initiative, stating it addresses a long-standing need for Singilia Barba and praising the Regional Ministry’s commitment to preserving and opening up the town's heritage.