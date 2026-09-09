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112 incident

Malaga 112: 48-year-old motorbike rider dies after plunging into irrigation canal in Antequera

The incident happened on the Los Almendros road

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Malaga 112: 48-year-old motorbike rider dies after plunging into irrigation canal in Antequera

A 48-year-old man died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after his motorbike fell into an irrigation canal in Antequera, Malaga province.

The incident occurred at around 5.40am, according to the emergency services. Callers reported that a man needed medical assistance on the Los Almendros road.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, but they were only able to verify the man's death.

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Malaga 112: 48-year-old motorbike rider dies after plunging into irrigation canal in Antequera

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Malaga 112: 48-year-old motorbike rider dies after plunging into irrigation canal in Antequera