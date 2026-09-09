Malaga 112: 48-year-old motorbike rider dies after plunging into irrigation canal in Antequera

09/09/2026 a las 10:23h.

A 48-year-old man died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after his motorbike fell into an irrigation canal in Antequera, Malaga province.

The incident occurred at around 5.40am, according to the emergency services. Callers reported that a man needed medical assistance on the Los Almendros road.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, but they were only able to verify the man's death.

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