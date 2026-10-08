Eleven-year-old boy admitted to Malaga's Hospital Materno after falling from third floor

An eleven-year-old boy from the town of Antequera remains in a stable condition in Malaga's Materno Infantil hospital after falling from the ... third floor on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 7pm, when the emergency services received a call reporting an accidental fall from the top floor of a three-storey house.

The National Police, the Local Police and the emergency medical services were immediately alerted. The first to arrive, seeing the condition of the child, who had suffered several fractures, insisted that they needed an emergency ambulance. The paramedics managed to stabilise him, after which they initially took him to Hospital Antequera.

However, given the severity of the injury, the medical team subsequently decided to transfer the boy to Hospital Materno Infantil's ICU in Malaga. According to sources, the child is in a stable condition.

This is the second such incident to have occurred in the space of just a few days in Antequera. A young woman died on the afternoon of Monday, 5 October, after being electrocuted by a shower head in a flat. The paramedics were unable to save her life.

Initial reports suggest that the house might be illegally connected to the electricity supply.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub