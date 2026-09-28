Body found off the coast of Malaga with a rubber ring - the third in less than a month

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found out at sea.

This is the third corpse ... to have been found off the coast of Malaga in less than a month. Like the previous ones, the deceased was still wearing a rubber ring, leading to the assumption that this is another migrant who died while attempting to swim to the mainland.

The discovery was made on Saturday 26 September. A patrol boat from the Guardia Civil’s maritime service found the body in the sea. According to sources consulted, the body was badly decomposed and some parts were even missing, including the head, as a result of the length of time it had been in the water.

The officers recovered the body and took it to the port of Fuengirola, where it was removed from the water. From there, it was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML) in Malaga, based at the Ciudad de la Justicia, where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

According to the sources consulted, there are no signs of foul play, so it is presumed that the body is that of a migrant - given the presence of the flotation device - and all efforts are focused on identifying him. The state of decomposition of the body leaves open the possibility that it could be one of the young people who entered Ceuta en masse at the end of July.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the discovery of another two bodies found off the coast of Malaga, showing signs of drowning. Both were wearing wetsuits and had rubber rings, which is why the same conclusion was reached.

The first of the deceased was found on the afternoon of 15 September on the western Costa del Sol. After his body was spotted drifting, the Guardia Civil and maritime rescue were alerted to recover the body and transport it, in this case, to the port of Fuengirola, where the post-mortem examination was carried out.

Barely 24 hours later, the body of another young man was found in similar circumstances. This time, it was discovered in the Nerja area and subsequently taken to the port of Vélez-Málaga. The deceased was also wearing a wetsuit, like the previous victim, along with flippers and a flotation device. He was carrying several mobile phones and dirhams, which is the official currency of several countries, including Morocco.

The bodies showed no signs of foul play, so it is presumed that both men drowned while attempting to cross the Strait using rubber rings, although these two cases appear to be more recent, as the bodies had only been in the sea for a few days.

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