American who landed in Seattle with more than nine kilos of undeclared Mercadona sausages and cooked meats fined 500 dollars

A few strings of spicy chorizo sausage, just as many of mild. A bit of Iberian sobrasada. Fuet, cured pork loin, espetec and compango. Venison ... products... All bought in Mercadona. It could easily be the shopping list for a group of friends planning a summer lunch or dinner. Yes, way too much cholesterol, but still...

However, the problem with this list is that the meats had been packed into the suitcase of someone who had landed in the United States. He boarded the plane from Spain and turned up in Seattle with this cargo. He had not declared them, which is a mandatory procedure. As a result, they have been fined 500 dollars (430 euros at the current exchange rate), according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In total, the man was carrying 8.8 kilograms of products. According to various reports, the man in question was a member of the Global Entry programme: a scheme that allows pre-approved, low-risk travellers to enter the United States quickly and automatically. However, they must meet a number of conditions.

On this occasion, however, the man was subjected to a search which uncovered the contraband he was transporting from Spain to Seattle-Tahoma Airport. With the goods seized – as they breached the regulations governing the import of meat products into Donald Trump’s country – the offender was fined 500 dollars. Furthermore, as this was the second time he had breached the Global Entry programme, he has been excluded from it.

The US customs authorities have used this case as an opportunity to highlight the importance of declaring any agricultural or animal products intended for import into the country. They have also pointed out that sniffer dogs are used to track down people who breach these regulations.