Amber warnings activated for strong winds and high waves and a yellow alert for rain this Tuesday The severe weather alert affects the entire Malaga province coastline and also the coasts of Granada, Almeria and Cadiz provinces

Aemet’s amber warning for coastal phenomena - strong winds and high waves - will remain in force along the Costa del Sol this Tuesday 5 April, at least until 12midday. The forecast from Spain's Met Office suggests the day may be worse than Monday, in which beaches and promenades were battered by the storm. The amber alert affects the entire Malaga province coastline and also the coasts of Granada, Almeria and Cadiz provinces.

The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, anticipates winds from the east and northeast of force 8 to 9 and waves of 4 to 6 metres. The highest waves could reach 10 metres, so the beaches may continue to lose sand and the terraces of the beach bars closest to the sea may suffer damage, as happened during the day on Monday.

Galería. SUR

Rain alert

The amber warning for strong winds is joined by a yellow alert for rain in the Malaga weather regions of Ronda, Sol and Guadalhorce until 3pm. It will also affect the Strait of Cadiz - until 6pm.

The general forecast for the province of Malaga this Tuesday 5 is cloudy skies with widespread rainfall, which may be locally strong and persistent in the western regions and accompanied by some storms. The minimum temperatures will rise and the maximum will not change, except in the Antequera region. The winds will be from the east, strong on the western coast in the early hours and will decrease to weak and variable in the afternoon.