Yellow and amber weather alerts activated for Malaga and the Costa del Sol Forecasters are predicting that waves could be up to four metres high on the coast

The weather is shaping up to be complicated this weekend. The arrival of an isolated depression will bring a chance to Malaga province beginning on 24 February. Although the phenomenon is unpredictable and difficult to model, it seems that fog and strong winds are likely to start on Friday and intensify on Saturday. Spain's Met Office, Aemet, has already activated a yellow weather alert for the Costa del Sol from 6pm on Friday due to the risk of dangerous waves.

On Saturday, Aemet raises the warning to amber level between 8am and 8pm. The State weather agency is predicting force seven easterly winds and waves up to four metres high.

Regarding rainfall, the storm may not deliver much. It will “hardly leave anything at the moment," said José Luis Escudero on his SUR blog Storms and Lightning. Aemet sets a 70 per cent chance of rain for Thursday in Malaga city, especially after 6pm. On Friday the percentage drops and ranges between 15 per cent and 60 per cent. Looking ahead to the weekend, instability remains, with a probability of 35 per cent on Saturday and up to 45 per cent on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain steady. Although the minimums will rise to between 12 and 14C over the weekend. The maximum temperatures will drop slightly to 17 or 18 degrees.

The provincial director of Aemet, Jesús Riesco, said, "The most likely scenario posed is that showers could last until the weekend.

“Everything can change but it is true that the latest forecasts indicate that the rains would no longer be limited to Thursday and Friday, as it initially seemed, but could extend until Monday,” he added.