Costa del Sol travel: airlines are not planning extra flights for Easter Week

Pilar Martínez Málaga Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 16:25 Share

Amid further delays in the reopening of the high-speed rail in Malaga province, many passengers are already checking flight alternatives to travel to the Costa del Sol for Easter.

Iberia and Air Europa are the two airlines that operate the connections with Madrid. Although they both came to the rescue when Andalucía suspended AVE trains in January, they have announced that they will not increase the number of frequencies ahead of Easter Week.

The two companies say that "there are many factors" at play when it comes to increasing connections, among them the availability of aircraft and flight 'slots'.

Despite this statement, both Air Europa and Iberia remain open to the possibility of boosting connections.

Immediately after the Adamuz train crash on 18 January, Air Europa added an extra flight between Malaga and Madrid. To add 360 more seats, the airline started using a Boeing 737 aircraft.

A few days later, during the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, the airline announced another boost of 10,800 seats. That meant 30 more frequencies (60 flights in total).

Iberia also added one more flight between Malaga and Madrid.