Airlines reduce number of seats on flights from the UK to Costa del Sol by 5%

On the first day of the WTM (World Travel Market) in London, key figures monitoring British tourism, which is vital for Andalucía and the Costa ... del Sol, have begun to emerge.

Among these indicators, president of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado has revealed that airlines have scheduled 5% fewer seats for flights to Malaga Airport over the next six months: 1.3 million.

The reduction in air capacity, the reasons for which will be explored during these working sessions, has not caused concern within the industry, which is confident that British tourists will continue seeing Malaga province as one of their favourite destinations within Spain. Salado expressed his conviction that airlines will gradually adjust these forecasts in line with demand.

Industry experts have cited the economic climate in the UK and international uncertainty as possible causes of this decline in seats, alongside the high cost of kerosene. These factors may have led airlines to adopt a cautious approach to their operations.

One need only consider a few figures that show the UK is facing weak economic growth and a complex financial environment. GDP grew by 1.1% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025, but the forecast for 2026 has fallen to 0.4%. Inflation has risen: from 2.5% in 2024 to 3.4% in 2025, with a forecast of 3.6% for 2026, well above the Bank of England's 2% target.

Prices of essential goods such as energy and food have limited households' spending power, forcing them to plan their budgets more cautiously. Added to this is the depreciation of the pound sterling against the euro, a factor with a direct impact on outbound tourism to the eurozone.

Trips to Spain are relatively more expensive, which affects its competitiveness compared with destinations using other currencies, such as Turkey, which are perceived as more affordable. This is forcing British tourists to adjust their spending while on holiday or to compare travel options more thoroughly before making a decision.

Reports from Turespaña suggest that, from a political perspective, a climate of uncertainty persists following the recent elections and debates regarding the future relationship with the EU. "This economic and demographic context shapes a source market with strong potential: on the one hand, its large population ensures a high volume of tourists; on the other, the level of per capita income enables it to maintain a significant spending capacity on leisure and holidays. However, price sensitivity is becoming more pronounced against a backdrop of inflation and rising costs for package holidays," the reports say.

Salado has set "a firm commitment to enhancing the quality of British tourism and attracting visitors who stay for longer periods and spend more at the destination" as the main objective of the province's participation in the WTM. This challenge takes on particular significance in light of the aforementioned forecasts for air connectivity over the coming months.

Between October 2026 and March 2027, 1,296,799 air seats are forecast from the UK market, which will still connect Malaga Airport with 18 UK cities. These routes are operated by eight airlines. "This decline should prompt us to seek out tourists who stay longer at the destination. In other words, to prioritise quality over quantity," Salado said.

Furthermore, Turismo Costa del Sol expects to end the financial year with around 3.3 million British tourists (2.8% more than in 2025) and tourism revenue of nearly 4.63 billion euros, which would represent an increase of 0.44%.

The figures up to September also reflect the importance of the UK to the province. In the first nine months of the year, 2,526,009 British passengers arrived at Malaga Airport, 4% more than in the same period last year. These arrivals account for 82.7% of the total number of arrivals from the UK at Andalusian airports.

Salado stated that the aim is to maintain the confidence of the British market and to promote a model of tourism that spreads activity more evenly throughout the year, contributes to employment stability and generates economic opportunities for the province as a whole. He announced a budget of 1.5 million euros in promotional activities in the UK for next year.

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