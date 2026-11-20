A report of an alleged scam involving the sale of an air-conditioning unit has led the National Police to a criminal organisation specialising in ... online fraud. The network operated out of Malaga, but its victims are spread across the whole of Spain.

The investigation began last May and has led to the discovery of a criminal network that used ‘phishing' and 'smishing’ techniques, as well as artificial intelligence tools, to create fraudulent websites and obtain its victims’ personal and banking details.

According to a statement issued by the National Police, in order to conceal the source of the money, those under investigation used a front company, third-party bank accounts, betting firms and cryptocurrencies.

During the operation, three house searches were carried out in Malaga, where numerous luxury goods, collectables, computer equipment, mobile phones and cash were seized, with a combined value of over 150,000 euros.

The National Police have arrested four people suspected of fraud, money laundering and identity theft, and have declared the organisation to have been dismantled.