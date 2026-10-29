Aertec to design ‘brain’ of solar-powered Zephyr aircraft capable of flying for 67 days in the stratosphere

The Malaga-based company Aertec has signed a contract with AALTO, the Airbus subsidiary responsible for the Zephyr HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station) programme, to ... undertake the design, development, manufacture, supply and support of the main avionics for what is considered to be the most advanced solar-powered aircraft on the planet.

Zephyr operates in the stratosphere, above conventional air traffic, and holds the world record for flight endurance among fixed-wing aircraft, having spent more than 67 days in the air.

As a payload-independent platform, Zephyr can support a wide range of commercial and government applications, including direct connectivity with devices, high-resolution Earth observation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, disaster management and border protection.

This milestone positions Aertec as a key partner in a cutting-edge European project aimed at developing solutions with a direct social impact. The avionics systems for Zephyr will be designed and manufactured at the company’s development centre, located in the Aerópolis aeronautical park in Seville.

As Pedro Becerra, the company’s managing director of aerospace and defence, points out, “This contract represents a significant milestone for Aertec and further strengthens our position as a trusted technology partner in the development of advanced aerospace systems. We are particularly proud to support AALTO and the Zephyr programme, a pioneering platform that is helping to shape the future of stratospheric operations. This agreement reflects the trust placed in AERTEC’s engineering and technological capabilities and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable and high-value solutions for the next generation of aerospace platforms,” he said.

A ‘tower in the sky’

Through Zephyr, AALTO is opening up access to the stratosphere – the layer situated between aircraft and satellites. From this unique vantage point, Zephyr can act as a "tower in the sky", providing direct connectivity to users’ devices across an estimated area of up to 7,500 square kilometres. The company is a subsidiary of Airbus, established in 2022.

In the words of James Pritchard, head of procurement at AALTO: “We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with AERTEC, a trusted partner for this demanding technological challenge. We look forward to working together to support the ongoing development of Zephyr.”