Aemet warns of thunderstorms in Andalucía and activates yellow warning today

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated yellow warnings for rain and storms in the provinces of Almeria and Granada, where rainfall of up to ... 15mm in one hour is forecast for Friday, 1 May.

Guadix and Baza, in Granada, as well as Cazorla and Segura, in Jaén, will remain under yellow alert for both phenomena between 2pm and 9pm

The warning will be in force between 2pm and 9pm this Friday

Specifically, the agency details that in these areas rainfall is expected to reach 15mm in just one hour, accompanied by thunderstorms.

As for temperatures, maximum temperatures will fall in the eastern third, while in the rest of the region they will remain on the rise or without significant changes. In addition, light and variable winds will blow throughout the Andalusian region.