Malaga weather alert: Storm Therese triggers yellow warning for Thursday

Almudena Nogués Málaga Tuesday, 17 March 2026, 15:03 Share

A yellow weather warning for coastal phenomena will be in effect across the Malaga province coastline from 6pm on Thursday, 19 March.

State meteorological agency Aemet has activated the alert following the arrival of Storm Therese, which is set to bring three-metre waves, 50 km/h winds, and Saharan dust to Malaga city and the Costa del Sol.

Therese is the 19th named storm so far this 2025-2026 cold season, which has already surpassed the 2023-2024 record of 17 storms.

Storm Therese will leave hit hardest in the Canary Islands, which will experience "locally heavy rains, storms, intense winds and sea storms from Wednesday, 18 March".

There will also be some scattered showers in "Extremadura and the western provinces of Andalucía, including the Strait of Gibraltar", on Wednesday.

"In addition, the storm will favour the arrival of some Saharan dust to these areas of the south and west of mainland Spain," weather portal Meteored says.

According to Aemet, the probability of showers in Malaga city on Friday is 75 per cent, especially from midday onwards. In addition, maximum temperatures might experience a slight drop to 17C.

Although it is still too early to make predictions for the weekend, Aemet hints at the possibility of the rain continuing.

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