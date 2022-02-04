Admissions drop of people with Covid-19 There were nine deaths caused by the virus, it was announced on Thursday

The sixth wave continues with high numbers of people dying from causes related to SARS-CoV-2. The regional Ministry of Health announced another nine deaths in the province of Malaga on Thursday, making the province of Malaga second in Andalucía (after Seville) for Covid related deaths that day.

However, on the same day, there was a decrease in the number of patients with coronavirus admitted to hospitals in Malaga. It has dropped from 453 to 423 hospitalised (30 less than Wednesday), of whom 41 are in intensive care.