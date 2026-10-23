Malaga province public insurer registers over 100 claims following storm Adam

Storm Adam has left a trail of damage to homes, business premises, cars and car parks across the province of Malaga. By Thursday, the insurance ... consortium had received a total of 117 claims for compensation for damage caused by the floods between 16 and 18 October in various towns, although mainly in the eastern part of Malaga city and Rincón de la Victoria.

According to figures from the Ministry of Economy, Adam has prompted 6,528 reports, the majority of which in the province of Valencia (5,007, or 77 per cent of the total). The municipality of Oliva alone accounts for 2,760, followed by Alicante (847), Almeria (163) and the Balearic Islands (127).

Barcelona, Cadiz, Seville, Murcia, Cordoba, Granada, Toledo, Tarragona and Castellón have recorded fewer than 100 cases each, although it is still too early to estimate the full extent of the damage.

The consortium is ready to ensure that families, shops and businesses affected by the storm receive their compensation as soon as possible. Extraordinary risks insurance covers flood damage. The consortium will compensate for damage to persons and property provided they held a valid insurance policy at the time the damage occurred.

Compensation is automatic and does not depend on the area being declared severely affected by a civil protection emergency.

The insurer also covers loss of earnings if included in the policy and is due to direct damage to property owned by the insured or at their disposal. The insured may report the damage themselves, through their insurer or via their agent or broker. The quickest ways to do this are: by telephone on 900 222 665, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm, or online at www.consorseguros.es.

To do this, you will need to have your policy details (insurer and policy number), the insured person's details and the bank account into which you wish to receive the payment. If any vehicles have been damaged, you will also need the make, model and registration number and, if they are at a garage, the garage's contact details. The consortium will process all claims, including those received after the seven-day deadline set out in insurance legislation.

An assessor will then visit the policyholder to assess the damage. The consortium recommends keeping the quotes and repair invoices, the policy and the premium receipt.

If damaged property has been removed or urgent repairs have been carried out, it is advisable to keep the remains or, if this is not possible, photograph them, in addition to the invoices. The consortium always pays the beneficiaries directly, by bank transfer.

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