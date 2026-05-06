Chaos on the A-7: Multi-vehicle crash triggers 12km tailbacks near Torremolinos

Almudena Nogués Málaga 06/05/2026 a las 11:45h.

The A-7 motorway was brought to a standstill this Thursday morning following a major multi-vehicle accident near Torremolinos.

According to the Traffic Management ... Centre, the collision occurred just before 8am at kilometre 1,002 in the Malaga-bound direction. The pile-up, which involved seven cars and a heavy goods vehicle, has caused significant disruption to travel across the Costa del Sol.