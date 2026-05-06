Chaos on the A-7: Multi-vehicle crash triggers 12km tailbacks near Torremolinos
A pile-up involving seven cars and a lorry has caused gridlock in both directions during the Thursday morning rush hour and injured a woman
The A-7 motorway was brought to a standstill this Thursday morning following a major multi-vehicle accident near Torremolinos.
According to the Traffic Management ... Centre, the collision occurred just before 8am at kilometre 1,002 in the Malaga-bound direction. The pile-up, which involved seven cars and a heavy goods vehicle, has caused significant disruption to travel across the Costa del Sol.
By mid-morning, the aftermath of the crash had resulted in severe gridlock for commuters. Traffic heading towards the capital backed up for 12 kilometres, stretching as far as kilometre 1,014. Meanwhile, the opposite side of the motorway towards Cadiz saw five kilometres of tailbacks, which the DGT attributed to the "rubbernecking" effect of passing motorists slowing down to view the scene. To allow emergency teams to work, authorities were forced to close both the right-hand and middle lanes of the carriageway.
📢🔴En Málaga, un accidente genera importantes retenciones en la AP-7 en los entornos de Arroyo de la Miel y Fuengirola.— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) May 6, 2026
➡️Hacia la capital malacitana.
➡️Genera hasta 10 km de retenciones. pic.twitter.com/jty5fzjN9Q
The emergency services received the first alert at 7.58 am, prompting a coordinated response from the Torremolinos fire brigade, the Guardia Civil, 061 paramedics, and road maintenance crews. While the scale of the wreckage suggested a more serious outcome, early reports from the scene indicated that most victims were suffering only from minor neck pain.
However, emergency logs later confirmed that a 29-year-old woman required further medical attention and was transferred to the Hospital Clínico for treatment.