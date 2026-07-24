Young Malaga man rescued following 12-metre fall

Crews from the Archidona and Antequera provincial fire brigade (CPB) rescued a 27-year-old man who fell from a drop of around 12 metres ... near the A-7201 road in the municipality of Villanueva de Algaidas on Thursday night.

The rescue team had to clear away the undergrowth to reach the victim, as he had fallen in a rural area covered in scrub, with a difficult access.

With the help of ropes, a stretcher, the medical services and the Local Police, they were able to carry him to an ambulance.

He was conscious when they initially took him to a local health centre, before his transfer to the Antequera hospital.

The operation ended at around 3.15am on Friday. The victim's condition is currenly unknown.

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