Work or have coffee surrounded by cats: the world’s first feline-friendly co-working space is in Malaga

Instead of music, meows; instead of a functional desk, armchairs and tables customised with feline motifs; and above the sound of keyboards, the sound of ... purring…

It might sound like a utopia, but it’s real, and it’s in Malaga. This is the atmosphere at Paws for a Moment, the world’s first cat-working space, which can be found in the city centre.

The man behind it is Misha Buenaventura, an entrepreneur of Filipino origin who decided to launch this pioneering project in the city after travelling to Japan and becoming fascinated by cat cafés.

Misha Buenaventura with one of the cats. (Salvador Salas)

After reading in Forbes magazine that Malaga was considered the world digital nomad capital, he decided to move to the city to bring his visionary idea to life. The result is Paws for a Moment, which offers the chance to work among cats but also to enjoy some leisure time surrounded by these animals in a unique atmosphere while having a coffee or another drink.

The foundations of this initiative began to take shape in March 2022, when Buenaventura arrived in Malaga with his project, the administrative procedures for which took him a year, as he explains.

While the bureaucracy was slowly moving towards bringing his dream to life, he contacted vets, shelters and animal welfare organisations to organise the arrival of the cats and establish the colony without causing any territorial conflicts.

He also set up a community on WhatsApp and Telegram to update people on the project and provide temporary shelter for the first animals. The response could not have been better, as the number of interested people soared from seven to three hundred in record time.

While searching for the ideal space to house the animals, Buenaventura rented a temporary flat in Benalmádena to allow for a gradual transition. Finally, once the formalities had been completed, the cats were moved to what is now their permanent home: a flat adapted for them, where they roam freely among hammocks, water bowls, terraces and quarantine rooms and receive regular care from vets and groomers.

(Salvador Salas)

Paws for a Moment currently cares for 20 cats rescued from shelters, where they had ended up having been abandoned or no longer wanted by their owners.

The vast majority come from Malaga, but there are also some from other places, and Apolo’s story is one of the most striking. According to the shelter’s manager, "this cat saw with his own eyes how missiles fired from Russia fell, destroying and killing a family in Ukraine. A soldier took Apolo in and he stayed on the front line for a year with the soldiers. We had to fly him across four countries to get him here. And when I collected him, he thought he was a dog because the soldiers treated him as if he were one. We called him Apolo, after the god of war."

'Cat Tinder' for adoption

In their quest to create a unique community, with felines as the common thread, Paws for a Moment organises various activities involving cats, such as film nights, painting sessions, origami and Mexican bingo.

They also work closely with animal welfare organisations such as Amam and CityCats, and promote the adoption of homeless cats. To this end, they have launched the ‘Cat Tinder’ initiative, which posts photos of cats in need of a home and organises events to bring cat lovers together with these pets.

The space works with organisations that care for children or adults with special needs

Paws for a Moment is home to 20 cats that have been abandoned or rescued from the streets

The venue, situated in the central Plaza de Uncibay, is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 9pm, without a break, and at weekends from 11am to 9pm. The payment system differs from that of a traditional café, as charges are based on the length of stay, ranging from 30 minutes (9 euros) to eight hours (65 euros).

To visit, it is advisable to book in advance by telephone or online, although bookings can also be made in person at the venue. It is primarily aimed at an adult audience, although children are permitted provided they follow the house rules so as not to stress the animals or disturb customers who are working.

Social work and future challenges

As well as providing a place to escape from the stresses of everyday life or to work in a relaxed environment, Paws for a Moment is also committed to social causes. Thus, based on studies indicating that listening to a cat’s purring reduces anxiety and stress, this pioneering cat café collaborates with charities and offers free access to children with serious illnesses or disabilities. It also provides access to adults suffering from depression, anxiety or eating disorders (such as anorexia and bulimia), via referral or approval from collaborating psychiatrists.

The positive reception for Paws for a Moment, which will soon be celebrating its second anniversary in Malaga, has led its manager to open a similar venue in Tallinn (Estonia) this summer and is preparing to open another one in Marbella in the near future, which will be the second in Spain.

It is aimed at cat lovers, but the space also features a small memorial area where visitors can leave photos of their deceased pets, whatever species they may be, providing a place to honour their memory.