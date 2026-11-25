Black Friday is nearly here, marking the start of the Christmas shopping season with promotions across almost every sector ahead of 27 November - yet the ... deals are not always what they appear.

An analysis by consumer organisation OCU found that "bargain prices" make up just 6 per cent of the products tracked, with price rises outnumbering discounts overall.

The OCU monitored more than 13,000 prices, comparing Black Friday prices against the lowest prices recorded in September and October. Across 55 websites, researchers collected data on nearly 3,000 products in 37 categories.

According to the study, only one in four prices is lower now. In 24 per cent of cases, items cost less than their cheapest September or October price - counting as genuine bargains.

In 33 per cent of cases, the price matches that earlier low, while in 43 per cent of cases shoppers could have bought the same item for less during September or October, meaning those items do not count as a discount.

Price rises also outnumber price cuts (43 per cent against 24 per cent). The average price rise is 13 per cent, whereas products that are cheaper now carry an average discount of 7 per cent.

Cheapest and most expensive shops

According to the OCU, websites recording the highest shares of lowest prices are Kyoto Electrodomésticos, Mi (Xiaomi), Cecotec, Electrocosto, MediaMarkt, Fnac and Mi Electro, with discounts ranging from 40 per cent to 49 per cent.

Shops with the largest shares of products priced higher than in September or October include NeumáticosOnline, Electrobueno, MercadoActual, PhoneHouse, PcComponentes and El Corte Inglés.

The OCU notes that in some cases these higher figures reflect major promotional campaigns that those retailers ran during September and October.

Beware of AI

Online shopping has become standard practice - and has overtaken in-store buying in some segments - prompting cybercriminals to use artificial intelligence templates to clone retail sites and copy well-known brand logos, making fake shops harder to spot.

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