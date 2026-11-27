Zoë Dahse 27/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

Frankfurt may not be the obvious choice for a Christmas getaway: “Why would you go to Frankfurt?!” people typically delight in saying, citing Nuremberg and Berlin as perhaps more classical choices to celebrate the German Christmas season.

But the city has its own charm, and despite Germany's wide-known reputation for harsh and grey winters, and Frankfurt's general acknowledgement as the financial capital of Germany (it is after all where the Central European Bank's headquarters are), the city has a lot to offer. The sun does also come out more often than one would think, making for beautiful, crisp winter days.

A mini Frankfurter Kranz. (Adobestock)

From 23 November to 22 December, Frankfurt's Christmas market is a must-visit, situated directly in the historic city centre, right at the Römerplatz, and home to a huge Christmas tree and over 250 market stalls. Open from Monday to Sunday, from 10am to 9pm, plan your trip around the market, before venturing into other parts of the city and exploring what else Frankfurt has to offer. As well as doing some last-minute Christmas shopping with the various handmade trinkets and typical Christmas tree decorations on sale (buy a gherkin, it represents good luck for the coming year), venture beyond only eating German bratwurst (albeit a German Christmas market must). Also try glühwein: an essential part of German Christmas, and the perfect drink to warm up. For a non-alcoholic option that tastes just as comforting, try mulled apple juice.

And you can make your own back home after your travels: most local supermarkets stock sachets of the spice mix and all you need at home is apple juice or wine to heat up and enjoy.

It would be amiss not to mention plätzchen, best described as Christmas cookies. Indulge in vanillelipferle, lebkuchen and a whole host of delicious baked goods, available in every bakery and café at this time of year. And while not strictly relevant to German Christmas markets, but nevertheless a Frankfurtian specialty, try the Frankfurter kranz, a soft vanilla sponge encased in cream and krokant (crunchy sugar) and topped with a glacé cherry. Mini versions of the Frankfurter Kranz are available at Kaffehaus Goldene Waage for about five euros, making for a delightful, sugary treat.

Frankfurt city skyline along the river Main. (Adobestock)

Another Frankfurtian specialty is handkäes, a fermented sour-milk cheese served with onions, caraway seeds, bread and butter. While it has an acquired taste and can be quite intense, Frankfurters indulge in it all year long as a light meal, typically accompanied by the region's apfelwein, a traditional German apple wine. The Kleinmarkthalle, right next to the Christmas market, is a good spot to try it.

Walk along the Zeil (main street) to get a sense of the city centre, before taking a stroll along the river. At night the Frankfurt skyline is best enjoyed this way. The German Film Museum and the Opera typically have good exhibitions and performances programmed all year long. The current Maria Magdalene exhibition at the Städel Museum, examining her life across artistic interpretations, is a current must-see. The exhibition runs until January and is accessible in English.

If you're looking for something different from a city break, the Taunus area surrounding Frankfurt in particular, is a beautiful, underrated part of the Hesse region, particularly at this time of year, for long, winter walks in pure nature. Kronberg and Bad Soden are quintessential examples of small-town German life, ideal for a day trip. For architecture fans, the latter town's centre is host to the Hundertwasser Haus, a wonderfully abstract building designed by Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

WerratalTherme in Bad Sooden-Allendorf. (Stadt Bad SoODEN, Tourismus- und Kur-AöR)

Warm up in a local Therme afterwards (but brace yourself for German rules - nudity in spas is the norm). Get a day pass for around 20 euros at the Taunus Therme in Bad Homburg, a short trip away from the city centre by train or car, which has both indoor and outdoor heated pools and saunas, making it the perfect way to unwind.

If visiting Frankfurt at this time of year, remember to keep warm and bring layers, as it is quite a cold time of year. Metro tickets for easy transportation around the city can be obtained through the DB app, and an Uber or a taxi will take you to most places.

And don't just keep Frankfurt in mind for Christmas: in summertime the region transforms into a beautiful, once again understated place to visit, perfect for an escape to nature, culture and good food.

At a warmer time of year swap the Therme for open air swimming pools, and the glühwein for apfelwein.

Whatever the time of year, don't hesitate to visit Frankfurt to explore a different side to Germany.