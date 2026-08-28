Top British broadcaster to speak in Malaga

Neil Hesketh 28/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

A top British political broadcaster will be hosting a special evening in Malaga city on Friday, 11 September.

John Pienaar is known to audiences for his past work on BBC News as deputy political editor and his current role as a presenter on Times Radio. Pienaar will be talking about his views on the world today and sharing insights into his fascinating career.

The event is open to all members of the public and is being organised to raise funds for the historic St George's Anglican Church, within the English Cemetery in central Malaga. It will be held inside the church itself, near the Malagueta bullring.

Pienaar now has strong links to the Costa del Sol, where he lives for part of the year with his family in a house in Malaga's Perchel district.

Speaking to SUR in English ahead of his talk on 11 September, Pienaar, whose face is familiar to millions, says he is aiming for a relaxed and interactive evening.

“I am due to talk for about 45 minutes,” he explains, “but I want that to be as open as possible, with plenty of opportunity to ask questions.”

“The theme is 'The State of the World', although I certainly don't aim to come across as too dogmatic,” he adds.

Pienaar is well positioned to comment on all that is happening in the world today, having had a front-row seat at events in British and much of international politics since the 1980s. He has met prime ministers from Thatcher and Blair to the present day.

Asked how politics has changed over the years, Pienaar is clear. There is more “barefaced lying” than ever before, he replies at once, hinting that he can expand on the subject during his visit to St George's Church in September.

Pienaar and his wife, Penelope Davies, also previously with BBC News, bought a home in the traditional and now increasingly trendy Perchel district during the Brexit campaign.

“I was out reporting in Birmingham on the referendum when Penelope called me to say she had bought it,” recalls Pienaar.

Davies, who has known Malaga for decades, joins us for the interview. The family have fallen in love with the city, where they spend extended holidays and weekend breaks away from London. They have become well known within their adopted Spanish neighbourhood.

“The greatest compliment I have been paid is that somebody recently said I am now a 'malagueña',” enthuses Davies, stressing the friendliness of the people and the family's desire to integrate and support the local community.

Football fan

Pienaar is also a big football fan and is looking forward to the extra action now Malaga CF have been promoted.

The broadcaster's offer to speak at St George's is part of a fundraising drive for repairs to the building and the work of the Costa del Sol's oldest Anglican church.

Commenting on the event, head fundraiser for the church David Tweed said: “We are grateful to John for bringing his insight and experience to Malaga city for local residents and visitors on holiday to enjoy.”

Full details of the event and tickets for 8pm on 11 September are available at www.stgeorgesmalaga.com/events/