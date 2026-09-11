The wine without sun but with love

Alekk M. Saanders Ystad 11/09/2026 a las 15:27h.

Swedish wines do indeed exist. What’s more, this year a wine from Sweden has received widespread international recognition. In August 2026, The Economist devoted an article to what is perhaps the northernmost wine to meet world-class standards. An astonishing boom in the wine industry has taken place in the Skåne region. So SUR in English travelled to southern Sweden to learn more about a future competitor (looks like) to Spanish wines.

Long days, special light

Grapevines love the sun, which is precisely why wines are associated with southern countries, chief among them Italy, France and Spain. Swedish wine originated in the very south of the Scandinavian Peninsula, which is washed by the Baltic Sea.

There is relatively more sunshine here and much (as they stress) special light. In summer, the days in Sweden are very long, as the sun does not set until late in the evening (and in the north of the country, they experience the Midnight Sun phenomenon). Experts note that the longer growing season, combined with the unique, bright northern summer light, promotes the ripening of the grapes whilst preserving their characteristic vibrant freshness and striking mineral acidity.

A restaurant,covered with vines, in Österlen. (A.M.Saanders)

In Österlen coast, about 25 km from the town of Ystad, lies the village of Ekesåkra. This is an area characterised by green slopes, sandy soils, chalky water and a distinctive microclimate. It is here, only a couple kilometres from the white beaches of Sandhammaren, that the Ekesåkra Vingård winery is located.

Wine identity

Swedish wine history began in the late 1990s with a few pioneers. Over the past decade, interest in viniculture has exploded and the quality of the wines continues to rise. Today, there are around 200 producers in the country, of which about 50 are commercial. The Ekesåkra Vingård winery belongs to the oldest vineyards. Here wine production was founded in 2002 by Claes Olsson and Thorsten Persson and now it drives with family Björn and Annika Stoltz. SUR in English took part in their wine tour and tasting.

Björn as a guide. (A.M.Saanders)

After welcoming the guests, the owner recited a text almost from memory. The reason is that in Sweden, compulsory lectures on the harmful effects of alcohol are required for any events involving alcohol. (Incidentally, the winery is permitted to sell no more than three litres to each customer).

In the yard.. (A.M.Saanders)

“We grow around 3,000 vines on sandy and limestone soils, which give the wines their unique character, making them easily recognisable as Österlen wines (Österlenvin). We tend to the vines with great care and patience, constantly experimenting whilst maintaining harmony with the rhythms of nature and the unique conditions of this place,” Björn told SUR in English.

The Stoltz family is driven by a desire to develop and deepen Sweden’s wine identity, whilst avoiding imitation of traditional wine-producing countries. Their efforts to create something authentic and deeply rooted in Österlen are evident here.

The efforts to create something authentic, by avoiding imitation of traditional wine-producing countries, and deeply rooted in Österlen are evident here

“The wines are intended to tell a story about the place, the harvest and the people behind them, as well as to highlight the significance of the moment and a sense of connection to the landscape where they are born,” added Annika.

From barrel-aged wines to sparkling

As Sweden has a short growing season and a cool northern climate, traditional grape varieties such as Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon rarely produce a good harvest. Instead, Swedish winemakers rely heavily on PIWI varieties. These are hybrid varieties that are resistant to fungal diseases and frost-hardy.

Solaris is known as the undisputed king of Swedish wine. This white variety produces fresh, aromatic wines with high acidity, which are often compared to high-quality Sauvignon Blanc or Chablis. Grape varieties such as Souvenir Gris, Rondo and Cabernet Cortis are widely used to produce white, rosé and light red wines.

Local winemakers rely heavily on PIWI varieties. Solaris is known as an undisputed king of Swedish wine

All of Ekesåkra Vingård’s wines are made exclusively from grapes grown on the estate itself — the Rondo, Solaris, Souvenir Gris and Cabernet Cortis — with a clear focus on environmental sustainability. The range includes everything from barrel-aged and fresh, characterful white wines to floral, summery rosés and lively, elegant sparkling wines, including the experimental wine ‘Den Grimme Elling’ .

During the wine tasting.. (A.M.Saanders)

Incidentally, it is well known that most Swedes love sweet wines and eagerly order Malaga wines in the bars of the Costa del Sol. By coincidence, not far from the winery lives Ronald who spends his winters in Nerja. Every time he returns to Sweden, he brings back small barrels of sweet wine from Axarqia to share with his neighbours and guests; and, as he proudly pointed out, in recent years he has been taking a few bottles of Swedish wine with him to show off, surprise people and give them the chance to try a wine that even the Andalusians in Nerja find to their taste.