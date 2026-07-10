The rise of Spanish-language music

Jennie Rhodes 10/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Summer means music festivals. Across Europe there are events to suit all tastes, some of which are legendary and others are newer on the scene and Andalucía is no exception. Not only do they attract big international names but they are also the ideal opportunity to discover the incredible wealth of Spanish-language artists and groups, from flamenco fusion to trap, reggaeton and rock - there is something for all tastes.

Spanish-language music is finally getting the international recognition that it deserves thanks to artists like Bad Bunny, who is in the middle of a European tour, and Rosalía, who made history as the first Spanish artist to win the UK’s Brit Award for International Artist of the Year 2026. In her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to other Spanish-speaking musicians, celebrating the industry’s growing acceptance of non-English music.

Rosalía at the BRIT Awards 2026. (AFP)

While it’s true that many Spanish-speaking performers have collaborated with English-speaking artists, such as Rosalía’s incredible performance at the Brit Awards with Bjork, who, despite being from Iceland, is best-known for her songs sung in English, social media platforms have further accelerated the spread of Spanish-language music.

Lyrics

Spanish songs have become viral trends, with users creating dance sequences and short videos that result in many listeners becoming familiar with Spanish lyrics even if they do not understand their meaning and even before the birth of social media, Los del Río had the whole world dancing to the Macarena in the mid-’90s.

British DJs and presenters Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley regularly discuss the music they’re listening to and festivals they are attending on their podcast, Dig It. In a recent episode they acknowledged this Spanish phenomenon, commenting that at a Bad Bunny concert “you don’t understand many of the words, but it doesn’t matter coz you’re just in that space with him”.

Bad Bunny on stage. (Reuters)

They are absolutely right; generations of Spaniards (and others) have grown up listening to pop and rock music in English without knowing the words – and in many cases investing them – but hey, there are a fair few songs that natives haven’t got either. Anyone familiar with the British comedian Peter Kay will have seen his hilarious sketch about misinterpreted song lyrics, many of which are too rude to repeat here, but I, like many, was convinced that Madonna was singing about the young girl with potatoes for eyes (A young girl with eyes like the desert) in La Isla Bonita.

Growing up in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s, there were very few, if any references to Spanish musicians (or indeed any other non-English-speaking artists). Flamenco was the music of Spain and maybe if you were interested in classical, you would have heard of Manuel de Fallas or Andrés Segovia, José Carreras and Plácido Domingo: everyone discovered the powerful voice of Montserrat Caballé thanks to Barcelona’s Olympic Games in 1992, but even then the lyrics were mainly Freddie singing in English.

In conversations with friends from Belgium to Barbados, the Netherlands to the USA and from France and Finland, it was much the same on the airwaves, notwithstanding of course the homegrown talent of the respective countries.

Spanish music on the airwaves

One friend originally from Chicago summed up much of what others said: “I’m a true millennial and if Britney Spears or NSYNC didn’t sing in Spanish, there was none of it to be heard, unless you count Ricky Martin’s Living la Vida Loca as Spanish music.”

Another friend from California said there was quite a lot of Spanish-language music played on the radio there, which stands to reason given its proximity to Mexico, but even a Mexican friend commented that at least 50 per cent of music played on the radio there was in English. It’s much the same in Spain as well.