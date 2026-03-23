Seven forests you have to visit in Malaga: from pine groves to riverbanks

Javier Almellones Málaga Monday, 23 March 2026, 10:40 Share

Not all forests are the same, and in Malaga this diversity can be perceived just by changing surroundings. There are extensive and ancient ones, such as the 'pinsapares' that have survived from other climatic eras, but also small green refuges by the water, chestnut groves shaped by humans or pine forests resulting from more recent reforestation. This selection brings together seven forest areas that can be explored on foot and that provide an insight into this richness: from large stands of trees to more discreet enclaves, but equally valuable within the natural landscape of Malaga. A walk along these paths through leafy spaces with the utmost respect for nature can be a good way to celebrate World Forest Day, celebrated on 21 March.

1 Sierra de las Nieves Pinsapar de Yunquera

Zoom Puerto Bellina. J. A.

Malaga's greatest forest landmark is found in the Sierra de las Nieves natural and national park. Several routes set off from the Saucillo Pass, allowing visitors to venture into this forest of ancient relic fir trees, considered one of the most unique ecosystems in southern Europe. Trails such as the one connecting to Puerto Bellina or the one leading to the Cueva del Agua (Cave of the Water) wind between centuries-old specimens, in a setting where shade and humidity define the experience. These are accessible routes that let you discover one of the most iconic landscapes in the province.

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2 Pine grove of Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja

Zoom Paseo de los Pinsapos. J. A.

Between Estepona and Genalguacil lies another of Malaga's great botanical treasures, albeit smaller in size. This Spanish fir forest, the southernmost in the world, can be explored along the well-known Paseo de los Pinsapos, a comfortable route that leads to the small square of García Lorca. From there, those looking for a more demanding route can continue to the top of Los Reales. The contrast between the vegetation and the reddish soils makes this route a very unique experience in Malaga hiking.

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3 Arriate-Ronda Gallery forest of the Ventilla stream

Zoom Riverbank woodland at the Arroyo de la Ventilla. J. A.

This small enclave proves that you don't need a large area to enjoy spectacular surroundings. The Ventilla stream route, which is very popular with hikers, allows you to walk through this riverside woodland along wooden walkways and stretches beside the water. The route is short and simple, but very intense from a scenic point of view, with dense vegetation and a humid environment that clearly differentiates it from other forest areas in the province.

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4 Igualeja, Pujerra, Parauta Castañar del Genal

Zoom Castañar del Genal. J. A.

The Genal Valley is home to one of the largest chestnut groves in the south of the peninsula, a landscape that can be explored along numerous traditional trails. These include the Charco de la Cal route from Igualeja or the paths that connect villages such as Pujerra and Parauta. At this time of year, the forest begins to cover itself with its first green leaves, leaving behind its winter rest. It is an environment where nature and human activity have gone hand in hand for centuries.

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5 Los Alcornocales La Sauceda

Zoom Eerie woodland at La Sauceda. Ventana del Visitante Junta de Andalucía

In the municipality of Cortes de la Frontera lies part of one of the great green lungs of southern Europe. Trails that start from enclaves such as La Sauceda allow you to enter these cork-oak groves, characterised by their density and biodiversity. These are routes that run through centuries-old trees, in a landscape where the traditional cork extraction is still present and where the humidity generates a very different atmosphere to that of other mountain ranges in Malaga.

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6 Cañete la Real Pinar de las Carboneras

Zoom Las Carboneras. J. A.

This little-known enclave can be explored along the Carboneras route, an itinerary that combines more open stretches with others that go deep into a dense and shady pine forest. Although the beginning may be more exposed to the sun, a good part of the route runs under the trees. Its discreet and less crowded nature make it a very attractive option for those looking to get away from the busier routes in the province. There is also a surprise for those who love reading: a small library where you can share books.

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7 Round Dehesa del Mercadillo

Zoom The oaks and pines of the Dehesa del Mercadillo. J. A.

Just a stone's throw from Ronda, this peri-urban park offers the possibility of walking through a well-preserved forest environment along the route of Profesor Paco Marín. This is a simple circular route through a pine forest that is the result of reforestation processes, which also allows us to understand the more recent evolution of these landscapes. In addition, the route preserves traces of old livestock trails, which adds a historical component to this natural space.

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