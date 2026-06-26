Sergio Ramos: The player most capped for Spain

Sergio Ramos was the Spain captain for nearly 10 years before retiring in 2023.

Jennie Rhodes 26/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Sergio García Ramos is one of Spain's most famous football players. He made his international debut for Spain under Luis Aragonés in March 2005 at just 18 years old, becoming the youngest Spanish debutant in 55 years at the time. His 180 caps make him the most capped player in the history of the Spanish national team.

Born in the district of Camas in the Andalusian city of Seville on 30 March 1986, Ramos played with Sevilla FC from 2004 to 2005 before being signed with Real Madrid from 2005 until 2021. He then went to play with Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year free transfer.

Ramos made 671 appearances for Real Madrid over 16 years, winning La Liga five times and the Champions League on four occasions. He also holds the record for the most appearances for Spain by a male player and served as Spain's captain for nearly a decade.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ramos played alongside other international legends including David Beckham, who was with the Spanish club from 2003 to 2007.

In a video posted in 2019 after the Spain captain broke the country's appearance record, Becks, who famously learned some Spanish while living in the capital city, described Ramos as “My friend, mi amigo.”

The Beckhams at Ramos' wedding. (ABC)

He and his wife Victoria Beckham were guests at the wedding of Ramos and Pilar Rubio in 2019.

During his two seasons in France, Ramos won two Ligue 1 titles and made 58 appearances before his contract expired.

Representing Spain, he was an integral member of the golden generation of footballers that secured three consecutive major international trophies: Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, and Euro 2012.

Ramos was named in the Fifa FIFPro World 11, some 11 times (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) and he won the Golden Ball at the 2014 Club World Cup. He's been named the best defender in the Champions League twice (2017 and 2018) and was Man of the Match in the 2016 Champions League final and the European Sup Cup the same year.

When he returned to Spanish football in 2023, he went back to his old club, Sevilla FC, for a year. Ramos then went to Mexican club Monterrey until December 2025, when he returned to his home city.

The legendary defender officially announced his retirement from international football on 23 February 2023, after 18 years since his debut. Since the beginning of 2026 Ramos has been actively exploring a major ownership bid to acquire his boyhood club, Sevilla FC, to help stabilise the club's financial situation.