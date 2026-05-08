Raphael: An ambassador of Latin music

Tony Bryant 08/05/2026 a las 13:20h.

Many Spanish singers have found great success in Latin America (some, more so than in Spain), but few have matched the impact of Miguel Rafael Martos Sánchez, better known as Raphael. Born in Linares, Jaén, in 1943, Raphael has become internationally popular for his wide vocal range and stage presence, selling more than 70 million albums in seven languages. In 1982, he was the first, and only to date, Spanish recording artist to be awarded a uranium record, an accolade he received from Hispavox for selling over 50 million records throughout his career up to that point.

Over a career spanning six decades, he has left a significant mark on the music scene, although, unlike singers such as Julio Iglesias, his influence has been far greater in the Spanish-speaking world than in the Anglo-American mainstream.

His rise to stardom began after winning the Benidorm International Song festival in 1962: it was further boosted after representing Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1966 and 1967, finishing in 7th and 6th place respectively.

The 1967 Eurovision entry. (SUR)

Raphael’s appearances at the Eurovision elevated him from national fame in Spain to international stardom, leading to extensive tours across Latin America, the United States, France and the Soviet Union.

His music and live performances have been most influential in Latin America, particularly in Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Peru, where he rose to prominence as a leading figure in romantic ballads.

His dramatic, theatrical performance style, along with songs like Yo Soy Aquel and Escándalo, turned him into a reference point for multiple generations.

Although he never made much of an impact on the English-language pop culture, he had unusual success in places Spaniards rarely broke into, such as the former Soviet Union, where he inspired a devoted following in the 1970s - something very unusual for a Spanish-language artist during the Cold War.

Raphael helped define the dramatic, emotionally maximalist style of the modern Latin ballad, inspiring numerous Spanish and Latin artists, who have inherited aspects of his stagecraft.

He was awarded the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year in Las Vegas in 2025 for his long career as a multifaceted singer and performer, which has established him as an ambassador of Latin music worldwide.

Raphael is a legendary figure in the Spanish-speaking world and in Europe, and has stayed culturally relevant, continuing to perform for his fans at the age of 83.