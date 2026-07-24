Raimundo Amador Inspiring cross-cultural fusion

Tony Bryant 24/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

While he never received global fame on the scale of Paco de Lucía, Raimundo Amador became well known among listeners of world music, flamenco fusion and roots music. His collaborations span artists from Spain, Latin America, Iceland and the United States, giving him a broader international footprint than many Spanish rock musicians.

Of Gypsy origin, Amador was born in Seville in 1959. His father taught him to play the guitar and, in his youth, the budding musician would wander the streets of Seville playing guitar in exchange for a sandwich or a few coins. He made his name in Spain performing alongside some of flamenco's most established artists, including Camarón de la Isla, with whom he collaborated on the groundbreaking album, Leyenda del Tiempo.

Amador found greater fame with his flamenco-blues fusion group Pata Negra, a project which included his brother Rafael. In 1987 they released Blues de la Frontera, an album considered by critics to be one of the best records released in Spain in the 1980s: this album helped lay the foundations for what would become nuevo flamenco.

With groups like Pata Negra and later as a solo artist, Amador helped create a distinctive fusion of flamenco, blues and rock. Music historians and critics often place him among the key figures who expanded flamenco's vocabulary beyond traditional forms, influencing musicians interested in cross-cultural fusion.

Although Amador is primarily celebrated as a Spanish guitarist, his impact has extended beyond Spain - especially among musicians and listeners interested in flamenco fusion, blues, world music and alternative rock.

Pata Negra’s pioneering disc. (SUR)

His international influence has brought him respect in several musical circles. In the mid-1990s, he recorded with blues legend B B King, who was impressed enough by his music to invite him to record in New York. He also performed alongside the blues legend in high-profile events and was part of the first B B King Blues Festival tour held outside the United States. Their collaboration helped introduce Amador's flamenco-blues style to blues audiences outside Spain.

He later appeared on the song So Broken by Icelandic artist Björk, contributing Spanish guitar to one of the world's most internationally acclaimed alternative musicians.

While Raimundo Amador never became a household name internationally, he helped build a bridge between flamenco and blues that has been noticed and respected far beyond Spain.