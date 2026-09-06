Marbella shines as an international showcase of Latin music with the Premios Juventud

Marbella's Starlite festival was filled with international superstars on Thursday night. The Premios Juventud made the leap from Los Angeles, Miami and Houston to ... Marbella to be held in Europe for the first time.

Considered one of the most important award ceremonies in the Spanish-speaking entertainment world, the event has evolved into a gala featuring every Latin music genre, especially reggaeton and Mexican music.

Broadcast on television to 140 countries, via Spain's RTVE and Mexican-American TelevisaUnivision, the event, featuring performances, dancing and commercial breaks was "the hottest night of the year" according to hosts Jesús Vázquez, Alejandra Espinoza and Clarissa Molina.

Spanish pop singer Aitana won the Couple Goals award alongside her partner, Spanish content creator Plex, the 'Best Euro-Song' award for her song Superstar; and the award for Best Pop album for Cuarto Azul.

Mexican singer Alejandro Fernández "El Potrillo", son of the legendary Vicente Fernández, took home the award for Me Está Doliendo, featuring Carín León, in the My Favourite Track category; his version of the classic El Rey won the award for Best Pop Ballad.

Colombian singer Shakira was named the Best Female Artist. Together with Burna Boy, she won the OMG Collaboration award for the World Cup anthem Dai Dai, and the Best Pop Song for her track Bésame, a duet with Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz.

Finally, the duo of American singers Romeo Santos and Prince Royce took home the Tropical Hit award for Dardos; the Tropical Mix award for the song Lokita por mí; and the Best Tropical Album award for Better Late Than Never.

Other industry heavyweights who were absent from the event also won in their categories: Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny won Best Tour and Argentine record producer Bizarrap won Best Producer and Best Urban Track alongside Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee.

Among the live announcements, perhaps the least surprising was the one for Best Pop Song. When Colombian pop group Morat was mentioned among the nominees, the Starlite audience responded with an applause and they cheered even louder when it was announced that they had won. Their performance toward the end of the gala was met with great enthusiasm and they also won a second award alongside Jay Wheeler for Sin Ti, which was named Best Pop Rock Song.

Another artist who stirred up excitement, Quevedo from the Canary Islands, did an intriguing collaboration with merengue singer Elvis Crespo and also won the award for 'Best Pop/Rhythmic Song' for Yo y Ttu, performed alongside Colombian singers Ovy on drums and Beéle.

Having got this far, you might be wondering whether you’ve heard of these awards before. Perhaps not, but this probably isn’t the first time you’ve come across them. The highlights of previous ceremonies have gone viral, such as when Jennifer López sent Pitbull tumbling into a swimming pool with a hip-swivelling move, or Sebastián Yatra and Tini shared a passionate kiss at the end of their performance, or Natti Natasha revealed her baby's gender live on air.

The 50 categories and 388 nominees were the perfect excuse to see the stars of the moment in performances that certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Camilo, accompanied by his partner, fellow Venezuelan singer and actress Evaluna Montaner. (Ñito Salas)

Colombian singer Camilo gave an exclusive performance of a new track, aided by a puppet modelled on himself. It’s called El Árbol and will feature on his upcoming album, due to be released on 9 September.

Mexican duo Xavi and Kenia Os also premiered their track, Malas Mañas.

Mexican singer Nathanahel Cano took to the stage to sing with a glass of beer in his hand, while Spanish singer Manuel Carrasco was accompanied by a gospel choir.

Puerto Rican reggaeton duo Wisin and Yandel took to the same stage once again, though each performed separately. Wisin presented the Universidad del Perreo, the concept behind his upcoming album, alongside reggaeton artist Kapo. Yandel was awarded the title of Agente de Cambio for his commitment to social causes.

American singer-songwriter Marc Anthony, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and Spanish pop-rock band La Oreja de Van Gogh also received this honorary award.

Anthony was the first to get the audience on their feet with his greatest hits. "Long live the Latino spirit," he exclaimed as he was leaving the stage.

Banderas paid tribute to the people of Ceuta and encouraged young people to immerse themselves in art to gain freedom.

Antonio Banderas. (Ñito Salas)

And La Oreja de Van Gogh, who performed their now-classic Rosas, received the award for their commitment to mental health. “You’re an incredible audience; we have to put on a concert here,” said lead singer Amaia Montero before dedicating the award to all the organisations with which the San Sebastián-based band collaborates.

And the evening featured much more. So much so that Jesús Vázquez could only describe it in one way: "amazing".