María José, a 45-year-old cleaner at the UMA (Malaga University), visits David Suárez's salon with very damaged, frizzy blonde curly hair that ... lacked shine and depth. Her goal is clear: "I want to look more natural and feel a bit more like myself. I feel my hair's gone way too blonde and it's really damaged."

The moment he sees her walk through the door, the young hairdresser knows exactly what makeover she needs: healthy, luminous hair, cut in layers and styled in a flattering coppery brown. When he turns her chair round and she sees herself in the mirror, María José gets emotional. "Oh my goodness! Now that's really me."

Her stunning transformation doesn't go unnoticed on Instagram, where it racks up over half a million views, 25,400 likes, 2,320 comments and over 2,800 shares since David posted it on his account.

Ever since he embarked on the entrepreneurial venture of opening his own hairdressing salon on Camino San Rafael in Malaga, at the age of just 20, David Suárez has managed to make many of the videos he uploads to his account go viral. He has over 61,400 followers on Instagram.

Despite his age, the young man, who has lived in Malaga city for seven years, has always been clear about what he wanted to do for a living. "As a child, at Christmas, I didn't want toys. I asked for professional mannequin heads with real hair so I could use heat to style them, because otherwise they were no use to me," he says.

As soon as he finished secondary school, he enrolled at Antonio Eloy's academy. Once his training was complete and after a few bad experiences working for other people, he took over premises in the Cruz de Humilladero district.

"I took the plunge without hesitation because I've always had a lot of confidence. I think that if you work hard and give it your all with passion and effort, things don't have to go wrong. It's bound to work out," he says, with a maturity and poise unusual for a 22-year-old.

It's the sort of thing that makes you feel more positive about the younger generation. His instinct didn't let him down: today, he can boast a waiting list of around four months.

David Suárez shows a client the result of her makeover. (SUR)

After months of construction work to adapt the premises to his style and needs, on 25 April 2025 David opened his salon at Camino San Rafael 46. There are currently three people working there: another hairdresser, his mother, who, as well as working at reception, does make-up for the videos, and David.

Aware of the huge platform that social media offers today, right from the start David decided to harness its impact to make a name for himself in the industry. That's how he began posting reels showcasing his customers' most spectacular makeovers. It's a lengthy process, which usually takes around six hours, including colouring, cutting, styling and make-up. The cost? From around 250 euros.

David says that his usual customers are women between the ages of 45 and 50. They come from various backgrounds.

"I've had everyone from a lawyer to the cook at the pub next to the hairdresser's, who saves up her tips so she can come and see me," David says. There is one thing they all have in common: they are searching for self-esteem and the confidence that a new look brings.

It's not just a haircut or a change of colour. It's much more than that. "I love these transformations because I help them reveal the best version of themselves. There are lots of people who aren't aware of their own potential and a fresh new look empowers them and helps them enormously."

David says that most of them put themselves entirely in his hands. "Although I do like to ask them beforehand about their routines, their lifestyle or their jobs, to find out just how far I can go," he explains. The customers do not see themselves until they are ready. "The reaction of amazement and surprise you see in the videos is genuine. There's no trickery involved, otherwise it would look fake," he says.

Where does he get his inspiration from? He usually knows what he wants to do as soon as he's face to face with them and he usually follows that instinct. One trick that works for him is to look for a resemblance between the customers and a celebrity or public figure and to visualise a look that might suit her.

"My style is modern, but I'm also a bit vintage in many ways. Even though I'm 22, my influences have been many artists from the 90s, from Marta Sánchez to Mónica Naranjo, Alaska and Azúcar Moreno," the young hairdresser says.

David has worked with Alaska and Azúcar Moreno on numerous occasions. "When I was 17, my dream was to style their hair and I had the chance to meet them. I found them to be two very down-to-earth, ordinary artists who put their trust in me. Since then, we've maintained a lovely relationship that has led me to style them for music videos, television and concerts. They're like family now," David states.

Browse community profiles and regional people news