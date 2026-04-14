Who is the CEO of Spanish cosmetics chain Primor?

Camilo Álvarez Tuesday, 14 April 2026, 14:38 Share

"Primor Perfumerías was born from a family dream. Founded in 1953, it is a 100 per cent family-owned company that has been passed down from generation to generation with the same objective: offer our customers any cosmetic product or treatment at an unbeatable price."

This is how Primor's website presents the cosmetics chain. But who is behind Primor's success and expansion throughout Spain and beyond its borders?

Juan Ricardo Hidalgo is the grandson of the company's founder and current CEO of Perfumerías Primor. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a "retail lover, passionate about design and a fan of the customers' smiles". He champions "sales as his guiding principle and the shopping experience as his means, with the goal of changing the world of perfumery forever". This ambitious message reflects the chain's growth throughout Spain.

A gift from a husband to his wife

Juan Ricardo Hidalgo was the director of the former 18 de Julio Hospital in Malaga. In 1953, he decided to open a small business for his wife. He took over a former perfumery on Calle Granada and decided to create a new establishment.

He had very limited resources and had to reuse the previous owner's sign to name the shop. It had to start with a capital 'P'. After combining several letters, they came up with the combination Perfumería Primor.

From there, Primor grew to become a national benchmark, now under the leadership of Hidalgo's grandson. Perfumerías Primor maintains a policy of international expansion. Currently, it has more than 250 points of sale worldwide.

Meanwhile, Primor's CEO has just joined Blue Banana - one of the pioneers of the streetwear boom in Spain. Blue Banana has welcomed Hidalgo as a shareholder after months of working on the agreement. The company maintains founders Juan Fernández-Estrada and Nacho Rivera as co-CEOs.

"We waited to bring in a partner who understood the long term, who knows what it takes to build a real company and who can help us take the next leap without compromising our identity or our way of doing things," Rivera says.

Fernández-Estrada states that Hidalgo "has demonstrated his ability to build a solid, profitable and relevant company in the long term" and that "his involvement and know-how will have a very positive impact" on Blue Banana