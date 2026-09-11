Seneca the Younger: A Stoic philosopher

The statue of Seneca the Younger next to the castle in the city of Cordoba.

Tony Bryant 11/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

Born in Cordoba in the Roman province of Baetica in Hispania around 4 BC, Seneca the Younger was a Roman philosopher, dramatist and Stoic thinker whose writings have had an enormous influence on Western philosophy and literature.

Descending from a wealthy Roman family, Seneca was educated in Rome and became deeply interested in philosophy, particularly Stoicism. He eventually entered Roman politics and became a senator and writer, and, later, adviser to the emperor Nero. He initially helped guide the emperor toward relatively moderate government, although his relationship with Nero became increasingly complicated. As Nero's rule became more authoritarian, Seneca gradually withdrew from political life. He was eventually accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate Nero in AD 65, a crime for which he was ordered to take his own life. He chose to cut his veins while discussing philosophy with his friends, and his death subsequently became legendary as an example of a Stoic confronting death with composure. His suicide has become the subject of numerous paintings.

Seneca's influence extends far beyond ancient Rome. His philosophical works had a profound impact during the Renaissance and in later periods, while his tragedies helped shape the development of European drama. He was not simply rediscovered during the Renaissance; rather, different aspects of his work gained importance among different generations. His moral philosophy influenced humanists and religious thinkers, his tragedies inspired playwrights and his ideas about self-control and adversity were used by later philosophers.

Seneca's work was especially valued because his writings combined the eloquence of classical literature with practical advice on how to live a moral life. His philosophical works circulated widely, prompting scholars to debate how his Stoic philosophy could be reconciled with Christianity. This was significant because his ideas about virtue, self-control, death and suffering provided ancient philosophical arguments that could be adapted and interpreted within a Christian framework.

One of the most important figures in the Renaissance revival of Seneca was Flemish humanist Justus Lipsius. Living through the violent religious conflicts of sixteenth-century Europe, Lipsius saw in Seneca's Stoicism a philosophy that could help individuals maintain psychological stability in the face of political upheaval and religious catastrophe.

Today, Seneca's writings have experienced something of a revival because they address remarkably contemporary concerns.