Tony Bryant 25/09/2026 a las 09:04h.

Andalucía has produced a number of sports personalities whose careers and influence have extended well beyond Spain. Among these is Manuel Orantes, one of the first Spanish players to become a major figure in global tennis.

Born in Granada in 1949, turning professional during the 1960s, he belongs to the generation that put Spanish tennis on the international map before the era of Rafael Nadal. This youngster from Granada entered an overwhelmingly international sporting environment and became one of the world’s best players. He achieved his first sporting successes by winning the junior titles at Wimbledon in 1966.

Orantes was a left-handed baseliner, renowned for his endurance, consistency and patient point construction. His greatest achievement came in 1975, when he won the US Open in New York, defeating American superstar Jimmy Connors, a match that made Orantes an international sporting legend.

Orantes’ semi-final in the tournament against Argentina’s Guillermo Vilas, in which he staged a remarkable comeback, is still regarded by the US Open as one of the greatest comebacks in the tournament’s history.

Orantes accumulated dozens of major tournament victories during his career. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) lists 34 singles titles, while the Spanish federation records 47 victories in tournaments on the world circuit. These have included the 1976 Masters Tournament, becoming the first Spaniard to win the season-ending championship. He qualified for the Masters for six consecutive years, 1972 - 77, and has represented Spain extensively in the Davis Cup.

Raising his trophy in 1975. (ABC)

His 1975 US Open victory was an important international milestone for tennis in Spain, because it came at a moment when Spanish tennis was not yet the international powerhouse it would later become.

His title had significance beyond the trophy itself, because he proved a Spaniard could win one of the world’s biggest tournaments. This gave Spanish tennis a highly visible success on American soil, against one of the sport’s biggest stars.

Rather than simply living as a retired former champion, today, Orantes is still actively involved in tennis, coaching both adults and children at the Manuel Orantes tennis school in Barcelona. At 77, he still makes appearances at tennis events, because he is regarded a living link between the formative era of Spanish tennis and today’s generation.