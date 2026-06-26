Malaga-born artist who worked for Marvel comics presents her poster for 36th Fancine festival

Paco Griñán 26/06/2026 a las 08:29h.

Designing posters isn't Malaga-born comic book artist Natacha Bustos' forte, so when she was asked to create the poster for the 36th Fancine, she felt the imposter syndrome creeping in.

She started brainstorming conceptual ideas, but the organisers of the University of Malaga (UMA) sci-fi film festival told her the main idea was for it to be funny: just like the spirit of this fantastic event.

"It's great when the person commissioning you knows exactly what they want," Bustos said during the presentation on Wednesday. She combined science fiction, romance and humour to create the poster for the upcoming festival, which includes a nod to the ever-popular show First Dates.

The poster portrays a blind date on the Moon between a thousand-eyed alien and the festival's mascot: the iconic cat. Of course, they were a match.

We don't know if Tinder had anything to do with the couple featured on the poster for the 36th Fancine film festival, but the inspiration is no accident, since, as the poster's caption states, this year's motto is 'Programmed to Love'.

All of that fantasy, horror, love, comics and humour has resulted in this colourful poster that will be all over Malaga between 11 and 17 November. Once again, the main screening venue of the festival will be the Albéniz cinema.

At Wednesday's presentation, Bustos expressed her delight with Malaga University's "support for local talent", especially now that the Ibiza-born, Malaga-raised artist has returned to the city after her studies in Granada and work abroad.

"I consider myself a Malaga citizen because I only lived in Ibiza for the first year of my life. I'm thrilled because, since I've come back, I've been getting more work," Bustos said.

She has worked in the superhero league, for giants like DC and Marvel, with titles such as Spider-Woman, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Fire and Ice.

Bustos, who described herself as a comic book creator, said that poster design was "a different field". "People think that if you're an artist you can do everything, but to do this I had to study," she said.

Nevertheless, she was delighted with the result and eager to "see it on the streets" of the city. She also highlighted the need for events and institutions to support creators, given the current overabundance and invasion of artificial intelligence, which directly impacts artists.

"We live in difficult times for artists and you see many cultural events with posters made by AI, which is a shame considering there are artists who can do it. Besides, you can spot the machine-made ones right away!" Bustos said. She encouraged continued trust in natural intelligence over AI.

Deputy rector for culture María Rosario Gutiérrez said that the slogan 'Programmed to Love' and the poster invite us to return to cinema to "be surprised and connect with people in this complex era characterised by technological hyperconnectivity and emotional disconnection".

The presentation served as a reminder of the 2026 summer Fancine festival.

The Summer Love programme kicks off on Wednesday (10pm) at Muelle Uno with a screening of Stardust (2007) next to the Pompidou centre. This film adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel tells a celestial adventure filled with magic, romance and impossible journeys.

The following three Wednesdays are hosting free, open-air screenings of three other classics: Ghost (1 July), The Princess Bride (8 July) and Grease (15 July), the latter featuring live music. All films will be in English with subtitles in Spanish.

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