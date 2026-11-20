20/11/2026 Actualizado a las 07:04h.

Malaga-based writer Vicente Luis Mora (Cordoba, 1970) has won the US National Book Award for Centroeuropa: the novel with which he won the 13th ... Premio Málaga de Novela in 2019.

The author shares the award in the Translated Literature category, with Rahul Bery, who translated the book into English. It was published in the US by Bellevue Literary Press. The decision was announced in New York early on Thursday morning, during the ceremony for the 77th awards, which are among the most prestigious in world literature.

Mora beat four other finalists: Karl Ove Knausgård from Norway, Intan Paramaditha from Indonesia, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr from Senegal and Samar Yazbek from Syria. The novel had initially been shortlisted among ten titles and made it onto the shortlist of five contenders for the prize a few weeks ago.

Seven years after receiving the award of Malaga city council and six years after its publication by Galaxia Gutenberg, Centroeuropa has achieved an unprecedented level of international recognition, consolidating Mora as one of Spain's most respected writers and critics.

The list of authors who have won the National Book Award helps to gauge the scope of the accolade. Established in 1950, these awards have honoured writers such as William Faulkner, Ralph Ellison, Saul Bellow, Philip Roth, John Updike, Alice Walker, Thomas Pynchon and E. Annie Proulx. They have also recognised the lifetime achievements of figures such as Toni Morrison.

The Andalusian author now joins this list in a category that gives equal prominence to both the author and the translator. The prize is worth 10,000 dollars.

Mora has received the award while promoting his latest novel - Nosotras - published in September by Galaxia Gutenberg. A satire on the contemporary publishing world, it follows Coral P. Mengual, a young writer facing her first Sant Jordi in Barcelona, who finds herself caught up in a series of events that force her to re-examine her origins. The plot feature editors who don't read, repulsive writers, social climbers, agents, cultural journalists and a whole host of literary characters whom the author observes with the unflattering gaze of someone who knows their workings well... and often suffers at their hands.

Acknowledgements

On Instagram, Mora specifically mentioned his partner, Malaga-born poet Virginia Aguilar, as well as Galaxia Gutenberg, Bellevue Literary Press and PressPeninsula. Aguilar, author of books such as Seguir un buzón and La escala de Bortle, is also one of his first readers and a literary partner whose judgement Vicente has acknowledged on other occasions.

Mora celebrated the award by sharing a photo in which he poses alongside Rahul Bery and actor Kyle MacLachlan, known for his work with David Lynch. "I'll tell you all about it when I've recovered," he wrote.

Set in 19th-century Prussia, Centroeuropa follows Redo Hauptshammer, a peasant who arrives near the Oder river with the intention of starting a new life. While working the land, he discovers the frozen body of a soldier.

The bodies buried beneath his land draw the writer towards violence and the memory of Europe, towards a past that resurfaces every time the protagonist turns over the earth. The novel also has a unique formal structure: each chapter is roughly twice the length of the previous one, ranging from 750 words in the first to 24,000 in the sixth. This was a narrative challenge that Bery had to preserve in his translation.

A writer, essayist, poet and literary critic, Mora has been teaching Spanish and Latin American Literature at the University of Malaga for many years. His work spans various genres. Formal experimentation and reflection on literature have been two of his recurring themes.

As those who know him are aware, he is not an author particularly keen on the public eye. In a recent interview with Sur, he acknowledged that trying to go unnoticed had been "the story of my life". Now, with this award, it will get harder for him, if even impossible.

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