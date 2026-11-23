He promised he would do it, and now he’s kept his word. He said that if his new album, Airplane Mode, reached number one ... in the best-seller charts, he would change his name.

Having achieved this goal, British singer and Ibiza property owner James Blunt has posted his official application to change his name to Ryan Bel Air on his social media accounts. He has even revealed that the process cost him 53 pounds, around 63 euros.

This isn’t the first time he’s done something like this. In 2024, to mark the re-release of his first album, (the one containing the record-breaking hit single "You´re Beautiful" that made him famous), he announced that he would adopt the name Blunty McBluntface (chosen by a vote of his fans) if that smash hit returned to number one in the UK charts.

It didn’t happen that time, so he continued to go by James Hillier Blount, his real name: Blunt is his stage surname. He adopted it because he was fed up with having to explain that Blount is pronounced the same as Blunt.

This whole issue of identity has been on his mind for some time: in the video for the track Wisemen, he was shown burning his identity documents. Nor is his fascination with all things ‘aerial’ anything new. Ryan Bel Air is the son of an Air Force pilot, who passed on his passion for aviation to him.

Before becoming a singer, he served in the military. He held the rank of captain in the British Royal Household Cavalry and, in that capacity, escorted the Queen Mother’s coffin during her funeral procession. He also took part in the NATO mission during the Kosovo War: he was one of the first to enter Pristina airport in June 1999.

His guitar was always with him wherever he went. After Kosovo, he was posted to the Hyde Park barracks in London – a good place to give concerts and try to break into the music world. James Blunt made the move and secured some recording sessions in Los Angeles. Through mutual friends, he met the actress Carrie Fisher (the unforgettable Princess Leia from Star Wars), who treated him wonderfully.

She took him into her home. “She said to me, ‘Come and live with me.’ It was an incredible stroke of luck, and a very kind gesture,” the singer explained. He recorded the track Goodbye My Lover in Carrie Fisher’s bathroom, which had good acoustics.

The song was a resounding hit. The album on which it appeared has sold over 14 million copies. “When my career took off, all my dreams came true,” says Blunt. How did he celebrate? “I bought a house in Ibiza and another in the Verbier ski resort.” In 2006, he paid 1.7 million pounds for the house in Ibiza, a beautiful villa in the north of the island.

He spends part of the year there with his wife, Sofia Wellesley – a lawyer and granddaughter of the Duke of Wellington – and their two children. He also enjoys his home in Verbier: skiing is another of his hobbies, as is horse riding. And he flies aeroplanes: he obtained his licence at the age of 16.

Blunt is not your typical hit singer-songwriter, and he will no doubt pull off more stunts like this in the future.