Elio Berhanyer: A prestige designer on the global stage

Tony Bryant 21/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

Elio Berhanyer (1929-2019) was one of Spain's great modern couturiers whose elegant designs were worn by the Spanish Royal Family and international celebrities, helping establish Spanish fashion on the global stage.

Born in Cordoba, he enjoyed significant success outside Spain, creating garments for prestigious clients such as American actresses Ava Gardner and Cyd Charisse, and Hope Portocarrero, also known as Madame Somoza, the American socialite who became the First Lady of Nicaragua in 1967.

Following the death of his father, who was executed by Nationalist supporters at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, Berhanyer moved to Seville, where he began creating his first designs with his cousin, Natividad Berenguer. At 17, he moved to Madrid and began to take an interest in the world of design and fashion. The self-taught designer began by creating costumes for Spanish theatrical productions and dance shows, although his career in professional haute couture began in 1960. He opened his first shop in Madrid, later expanding to Barcelona with a second boutique.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Berhanyer began presenting his collections internationally, gaining recognition for his distinctive designs and receiving countless prestigious awards. These, to name just a few of the more than 30 he collected during his career, included the Cadillac House Award in the United States, the Isabella d'Este Award in Italy, the Gold Medal at the Interhoie fair in Berlin and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) award for Best International Airline Uniform, which he designed for Iberia.

Berhanyer also taught in the fashion department at the university of Cordoba and received an honorary doctorate from Harvard University in 1974.

In 1973, he presented his first ready-to-wear collection, which was distributed in Europe, Japan and Australia, among other countries.

He was among the first Spanish designers to build an international lifestyle brand bearing his own name, extending into perfumes, accessories and leather goods. He was instrumental in demonstrating that Spanish fashion could compete internationally during the postwar decades, even if his name never became a household one worldwide.

Today, he is generally regarded as one of the four great figures of modern Spanish fashion, alongside Balenciaga, Paco Rabanne and Manuel Pertegaz. His retrospective at Spain's national costume museum and the continuing revival of his fashion house underscore the lasting significance of his legacy.