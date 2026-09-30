Daniela Austen: the architecture student with British roots who's become Spain's rising modelling star

Daniela Austen was barely 13 when a stranger approached her while she was on holiday with her parents at a beach in Portugal.

The surprise ... came when she read the business card he handed them. He was the head of one of London's leading modelling agencies and had decided, after spotting her from a distance, that he wanted her on his books.

But it would be several years before that first approach led to a modelling career. "I was just starting secondary school and was focused on my studies, so I wasn't very interested in it. Besides, my mum wanted me to do it when I'd matured and was ready," she explains.

Almost a decade later, 22-year-old Daniela is a sought-after model. The Torremolinos resident, whose British parents gave her distinctive features, balances her third year studying Architecture at university with regular campaigns for major brands, magazines and fashion publications.

Her clients have included Celia B, Paco Rabanne, Andrew Pocrid, El Corte Inglés, Asics, Hoff, Douglas, Olaplex and Lefties.

Last May, she reached another milestone when she appeared on the cover of the Spanish edition of Marie Claire, seeing her face displayed on newsstands across the country.

She remembers the moment vividly: "I was walking to university in Granada when I saw the newsagent opening the cardboard boxes with the magazines. I went over and shouted, 'That's me!' Then I took a photo with him and a woman who'd bought one. It was absolutely amazing. I took it to university and showed it to everyone. My friends said, 'What a crazy thing!'"

Her elegant looks and versatile, cosmopolitan features have opened the door to a steady stream of photo shoots and campaigns, where she is always keen to highlight her Malaga roots.

"I always boast about Malaga, even though everyone speaks to me in English. I'm used to it by now!" she says with a laugh.

Although her parents are English, her mother Samantha moved to the Costa del Sol when she was just 18. Daniela was born and brought up between Benalmádena, where she went to school, and Torremolinos.

From a Portuguese beach to Milan

Her first modelling job came while she was in sixth form. The man who had approached her on the Portuguese beach had been patient, and eventually the phone call came.

From there, she gradually built a career that now includes almost a hundred shoots for Spanish and international brands. Her first stop was France, where she had photographs taken for her first portfolio. An e-commerce campaign for Bershka followed when she was just 17.

Months later, a decision to study International Relations proved to be a wrong turn. She took a break from university to concentrate on the growing number of modelling offers coming her way.

"I took two years out and worked a lot in fashion. I moved to Milan for a whole summer and didn't stop doing campaigns," she says.

Asked how many jobs she has done, Daniela opens the notes app on her phone and starts counting. "In 2023 alone, I did 43 jobs," she says. "I've written them down so I can keep track of them and keep a record of the payments."

Today, Daniela works with five modelling agencies: in Milan, Madrid, London, Paris and Amsterdam. She is also juggling the demands of her third year of Architecture studies in Granada with the regular stream of photo shoots she is offered.

It's a profession she is passionate about. "I like feeling that I'm creating something. Working with a photographer, an art director, a creative director and great stylists is very enriching. It's like creating art," she says.

Why the catwalk isn't for her

But despite her success in front of the camera, the catwalk has never appealed to Daniela in quite the same way, and she's been candid about why she's chosen to stay away from it.

"I did one to give it a try because they kept insisting, but I didn't like it at all. The requirements are very demanding, and you have to fit very strict measurements. I have slightly wider hips than they're looking for, for example, and I'd have to lose a huge amount of weight to walk the catwalk, and I can't," she says.

"It's also very exhausting. Before a Fashion Week, you have to spend the whole summer going to castings. You waste a lot of time and you might not get picked for any of them. And the work itself isn't particularly well paid either. You can earn twice as much from a campaign, so it's much more worthwhile."

When pressed for figures, she estimates that a day's photo shoot can pay around 1,000 euros. "And if you've got a name for yourself, you can multiply that."

Not all glamour

But the money isn't everything, and Daniela says the profession has a less glamorous side, too.

"I've even been told one morning to catch a flight that same afternoon. You have to be open to improvising and get used to spending a lot of time on your own. For me, that's the worst bit," she says.

Her worst experience came during an outdoor shoot for Lucía se Casa magazine after heavy rain had left the ground soaked.

"My heels were sinking into the ground with every step and I couldn't walk. It was horrible because I was still inexperienced and wanted to do a good job. I had a really tough time," she recalls.

As for the future, Daniela's priority is clear: she wants to finish her Architecture degree.

She dreams of opening her own studio, though she hasn't ruled out going to New York first to work and save money.

"A major agency there has contacted me and asked me to go and work for them. The rates there are three times higher, but I'm drawn to my family, my friends, my parents and being in Malaga. I want to lead a normal life, although maybe when I finish my degree I'll consider it as a year out," she says.