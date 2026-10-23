Álvaro Morte: From niche to global fame

Tony Bryant 23/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

Álvaro Morte is an Andalusian actor who achieved international recognition relatively late in his career, following the premiere of La Casa de Papel on Spanish television in 2017. Although he was already an experienced actor, he had not yet gained worldwide fame. His career took a decisive turn when Netflix acquired the series and distributed it internationally under the title Money Heist.

Born in Algeciras (Cadiz) in 1975 and growing up in Bujalance (Cordoba), Morte began his career in Spanish television and theatre before achieving international fame for his iconic portrayal of the Professor in Money Heist. The hit crime drama follows two meticulously planned heists: one targeting the Royal Mint of Spain and the other the Bank of Spain. His success with this series opened doors to major international productions, English-language roles and even London's West End.

The acclaimed Netflix series. (SUR)

In 2020, El País reported that the actor had gone from relative obscurity to being recognised in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

His next major role came in The Wheel of Time (2021-2025), Amazon's adaptation of Robert Jordan's fantasy novels, in which he portrayed Logain Ablar. The role marked an important step into a large-scale English-language fantasy production, introducing him to a wider international audience, including viewers who may not have been familiar with Money Heist.

This was followed by Immaculate (2024), a psychological horror film set in an Italian convent in which he starred alongside Sydney Sweeney, the American actress who garnered critical acclaim for her performances in The Handmaiden's Tale and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Morte's portrayal of Father Sal Tedeschi gave him exposure to a different international film audience and demonstrated that he could move from television into English-language cinema.

He made his debut in London's West End in 2024 opposite British/American actress Lily Collins in Bess Wohl's play Barcelona, which took him beyond the screen and into English-language theatre.

In April 2026, Netflix announced that the 51-year-old actor would star alongside Patrick Criado in Nueve Reinas, a Spanish adaptation of the acclaimed Argentine crime film, the genre that helped make him internationally famous.

Morte's mainstream celebrity status has drawn comparisons with Antonio Banderas. However, while the Malaga actor established a decades-long presence in Hollywood cinema, Morte's international recognition remains more closely tied to television and streaming platforms.