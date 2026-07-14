'Paris House' by Eiffel in the south of Spain

Alekk M. Saanders Almeria 14/07/2026 a las 14:46h.

Murcia, which borders Andalucía, is considered a very hospitable and generous region of Spain, and, by all accounts, receives just as much in return. As an example, on 14 July, French National Day, it is fitting to recount the story of the great French engineer Gustave Eiffel. He was warmly welcomed in Ulea and who, in his own way, thanked the town.

The ancient inhabitants named this settlement ‘Uliyya’, which means ‘High’, as it is situated on a mountainside in the historic Ricote Valley, overlooking the River Segura. However, this curious story began on the banks of the Seine.

Meeting at the Paris central market

Local fruit exporter José Ríos Torrecillas (he also served as mayor from 1924 to 1938) was a frequent visitor to the French capital, where he had a stall at the central market.

It was during one of his trips to Paris that José met Gustave Eiffel. It is said that this came about thanks to the reputation that fruit from Ulea had gained amongst the capital’s elite and celebrities.

It turns out that the creator of Paris’s most recognisable landmark suffered from rheumatism. During a casual conversation with the animated Spaniard at the market, the Frenchman mentioned his problems with his bones and muscles.

The compassionate José Ríos Torrecillas immediately advised him to come to his hometown of Ulea, located six kilometres from Archena, a spa renowned for its healing waters, for a highly effective course of treatment.

Apparently, the invitation was so insistent that Gustave Eiffel very soon travelled to Murcia to find relief from his pain. During that visit, the engineer received efficient therapeutic treatment with the waters, whilst José gained a famous friend.

In Ulea, Gustave Eiffel proposed a design for a house that would reflect his world-famous architectural style, as seen in the Eiffel Tower at the Paris World’s Fair

Gustave Eiffel eventually stayed at the Torrecillas’ house, and as a token of gratitude he proposed a design for a house in Ulea that would reflect his world-famous architectural style, as seen in the Eiffel Tower at the Paris World’s Fair.

Among the building’s notable features are two balconies on the main façade with stone balustrades and handrails adorned with decorative balusters that harmonise with the lintels and the upper sections of the jambs. The most striking elements of the building are the two turrets, truncated rectangular pyramids reminiscent of medieval battlements, which crown the upper corners of the main façade.

Very attractive for foreigners

Construction of the French-style mansion in the very centre of Ulea began in 1910, and the grand opening took place on 19 March 1912. Since then, it has become known as the Eiffel House, though locals may simply refer to it as the Casa de París.

Incidentally, for a time the building was better known as the Priest’s House (Casa del Cura). The reason for this was that the owner eventually sold the house to his cousin, who exchanged it with the church for a house he owned on Calle Alfonso XII. For many years, the parish priest lived there.

Later, for several years, the house remained unoccupied due to its poor condition. At the request of the Murcia Department of Cultural and Artistic Heritage, in July 1980 the town council commissioned the restoration of the building, which was completed five years later. Nowadays it is one of Ulea's three emblematic buildings, along with the town hall and the Church of San Bartolomé.

“Casa Eiffel is an iconic site that attracts visitors every year, not only from the Region of Murcia and the rest of Spain, but also from numerous countries, drawn by its history and its close connection to the renowned engineer Gustave Eiffel.

"So I would like to invite everyone to discover this unique site and, at the same time, to explore the extraordinary heritage that Ulea has to offer. Among our greatest treasures is the Church of San Bartolomé, the oldest in the Ricote Valley, which houses the precious Lignum Crucis and features an exceptional Mudejar coffered ceiling, unique in the whole of the Region of Murcia,” Lourdes González, Councillor for Culture and Tourism told SUR in English.

"Casa Eiffel is an iconic site that attracts visitors every year, not only from the Region of Murcia and the rest of Spain, but also from numerous countries, drawn by its history and its close connection to the renowned engineer Gustave Eiffel" Lourdes Gonzalez

In addition, Ulea invites visitors to discover its rich history, culture and cuisine. Combined with the stunning scenery, every visit to this place promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Two neighbouring landmarks of Ulea: Eiffel House and the Church of San Bartolome.. (Ulea Ayuntamiento)

“I encourage everyone to come and stroll through our streets, discover our heritage and let themselves be captivated by the charm of one of the most unique villages in the Ricote Valley,” Lourdes González added.