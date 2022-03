Two murals in Cortes and in Álora among best in the world The platform Street Art Cities is in charge of creating the ranking, which is established after a popular vote on 100 pre-selected works

The mural of a deer, created by Sake Ieneka in Cortes de la Frontera and one that pays tribute to the Caminito del Rey in Álora and painted by Lalone, have finished in the top twenty-five in the world in a competition organised by the Street Art Cities platform.

They came 18th and 21st respectively.

Over 100 murals went through to the finals of which the winner was a 20 metre high image of Julius Caesar, created by Diego AS in Lugo.