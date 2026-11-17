Eight Malaga city women (Encarni, Cinti, María Jesús, Patricia, Dori, Luli, Cristina and Mariví) have spent every Wednesday for the past four years preparing sandwiches, ... chocolate-spread biscuits, coffee and hot chocolate to distribute to homeless people in the Cruz del Humilladero district.

The women fund their activities themselves, with additional help from donations made by friends, acquaintances and local businesses.

Sur covered their "little madness" one evening, as they described it, which has moved and prompted Mayor Francisco de la Torre to give them a hand. He asked the newspaper for their phone number and rang them to arrange a meeting at the city hall.

The meeting lasted half an hour and the conversation centred on homelessness in Malaga and ended with a promise. De la Torre said he would call Antonio Paneque, head of ASAEC (the association for solidarity and support through companionship), a local charitable organisation.

"You go out around Cruz del Humilladero, don't you? Well, Paneque is based in Carranque. He runs a subsidised food shop. I'll ask him to give you a hand," the mayor told the team of women.

The following Monday, the women met with Paneque. They had expected him to let them shop at the organisation's subsidised food shop, perhaps using vouchers or a discount scheme to buy supplies more cheaply, but he had something much better in mind.

"Antonio Paneque asked us what products we used each week. We told him we went through 12 or 13 cartons of fruit juice and six or seven packets of biscuits. Then he said: 'Right, let's get this going. Come along on Tuesday between 2pm and 2.30pm and we'll have everything ready for you: a kilo of drinking chocolate, eight cartons of milk, stock cubes and everything else you need.' We couldn't quite believe it. We were so surprised that we didn't even know how to react," the women explained.

ASAEC also offered to provide fresh fruit for the homeless people the women visit, as the organisation receives substantial quantities through agreements with food distributors. It will also supply blankets, which will be particularly useful as the colder weather sets in.

What they initially found almost too good to be true has now become a reality. Last week, they received their first food donation from ASAEC.

Now that they have the mayor's mobile number, they plan to send him regular updates about the people, situations and problems they encounter during their rounds. These reports will include written accounts, photographs and videos, giving De la Torre a clearer picture of what is happening on the streets.

They hope this will keep homelessness firmly on his agenda, make him more aware of the scale of the problem and encourage him to introduce further measures to tackle it.

ASAEC's support for the eight women also extends well beyond supplying food. During their meeting with Antonio Paneque, they explained how deeply they become involved in the personal stories of the people they meet. They do their best to help wherever they can and have even managed to help some people leave the streets and find a way out of homelessness.

However, they recognise the limits of what they can achieve. They are volunteers, not trained professionals or qualified social workers. In response, Paneque offered them access to the organisation's professional staff, who can provide advice and support when more specialised help is needed.

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