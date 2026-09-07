Malaga hosts premiere of MasterChef Celebrity's new format

MasterChef Celebrity is back. Televisión Española's culinary talent show kicks off a new season this Monday, with a fresh take on the programme and ... a first episode filmed in Malaga.

The new season sees the return of 15 of the most charismatic celebrities who have taken part in previous seasons. They are ready to once again showcase their skills in the kitchens on La 1 channel.

The new format is called MasterChef Celebrity Legends. It marks the programme's tenth anniversary.

The premiere on Monday features Antonio Banderas as a guest. He also took part in 2023.

The first outdoor shoot took place in the gardens of the former Tabacalera building, in the capital of the Costa del Sol. It was filmed in front of a large crowd in May.

The contestants cooked a menu local chefs Cristina Cánovas and Diego Aguilar, who run the Michelin-starred Palodú restaurant in the historic centre, had created.

The challenge: leave a lasting impression on the 100 diners Banderas had invited.

The celebrity chefs have described being part of the show as an "incredible experience". Among them are bullfighter Manuel Díaz 'El Cordobés', comedian and actor Edu Soto, model Juan Betancourt, actress and singer Bibiana Fernández, actress and comedian Anabel Alonso, Santiago Segura, Paz Vega and actor Juanjo Ballesta.

Comedian Florentino Fernández (Flo) is also returning, alongside David Bustamante, Ruth Lorenzo, Pocholo Martínez-Bordiú, TikToker and influencer Marina Rivers, rap singer Mala Rodríguez and fashion designer María Escoté.

The presenters are, once again, Pepe Rodríguez, Jordi Cruz and Marta Sanahuja. Actress Loles León is joining them on Monday.

Charity awards

This season features a variety of surprises for both the audience and the contestants, with new challenges that will put them to the test in every way.

What remains the same is the charitable nature of the programme. The winner will receive 75,000 euros to donate to an NGO, in addition to the trophy.

As always, each week's winner can donate 4,000 euros to the charity of their choice.

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