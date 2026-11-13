Lions' diabetes awareness day event raises over 4,000 euros

Tony Bryant 13/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

The diabetes support group of the La Cala de Mijas Lions Club held its annual charity walk and day of activities on Sunday 8 November to raise awareness of endocrine diseases. Marking its eighth year, this year's message was 'early detection'.

The walkers took part in warm-up exercises before setting off on the five-kilometre awareness walk, which left Plaza Torreón in La Cala at 10am and headed along the seafront promenade. The event, attended by Mijas foreign residents councillor Mario Bravo, was organised ahead of World Diabetes Day (14 November).

The volunteer support group also arranged a family day of activities, as well as a winter market with more than 60 stalls selling food, crafts and Christmas gift ideas. As in previous years, the afternoon included live music, entertainment and children's activities in Plaza El Torreón.

Foreign resident’s councillor Mario Bravo at the diabetes event in La Cala. (SUR)

More than 80 people took advantage of the free glucose tests offered by the support group's dedicated nurses, some of whom were found to be very high and advised to see their doctors. Stalls were set up to offer information about the dangers of diabetes and advice about living with low blood glucose (blood sugar).

The event, which the support group's founder, Anne Bowles, described as a “great success”, raised more than 4,000 euros, although she pointed out that funds “are still being counted”. Bowles said that all money raised during the event will go directly to diabetes awareness and to support projects locally.

“We were very lucky with the weather, and the whole area was extremely busy with visitors. It was all very worthwhile again this year. More than 100 people collaborated to make the day a success. Many thanks to all our supporters and to Mijas town hall,” she said.