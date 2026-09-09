Hiring Baroness Thyssen's 'Mata Mua' yacht costs 16,000 euros per day

The 'Mata Mua', Carmen Cervera's yacht, is no longer just a private retreat. Now anyone who can afford a high-end sailing experience can ... hire it for a day or a week.

Rates vary according to the season. Some sailing platforms put the weekly rate at between 50,000 and 60,000 euros and the day rate at 16,000 euros.

The yacht has several cabins and spacious communal areas. It can accommodate up to nine guests, in addition to the crew.

The charter includes the option of sailing in the Mediterranean, with Barcelona and Mallorca as starting points.

The appeal of the 'Mata Mua' yacht lies not solely in its luxurious status. It is a motor-sailer approximately 38.5 metres in length, built in the Netherlands. Its name comes from Paul Gauguin's famous painting 'Mata Mua', one of the works in Tita Cervera's collection.

Baroness Thyssen acquired the yacht in 2003, following the death of her husband, Baron Hans Heinrich Thyssen-Bornemisza.

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