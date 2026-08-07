Summer fatigue is normal body response to heat, says longevity expert

Ana Beatriz Micó 07/08/2026 a las 13:08h.

After a brief period of lower temperatures, Spain is bracing for another heatwave. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts intensifying heat over the weekend, issuing extreme weather alerts across 12 autonomous communities.

Andalusia faces orange alerts, with temperatures set to reach 40°C in Cordoba and the Guadalquivir Valley. Yellow warnings remain active across Aragon, Catalonia, Madrid, and eight other regions, where temperatures will exceed 35°C and approach 40°C in places.

Health experts warn that extreme heat directly impacts physical and mental wellbeing, triggering a seasonal phenomenon known as summer asthenia.

What is summer asthenia?

While summer is associated with holidays and relaxation, high temperatures often lead to fatigue, lack of motivation, and poor concentration. To regulate body temperature, the body increases sweating, accelerating the loss of water and minerals.

"This combination causes weakness, drowsiness, and a lack of energy," explains Fátima Rachdan, a pharmacist and longevity specialist. "Summer asthenia is a temporary disorder triggered by high temperatures and disrupted routines. It is not a disease, but a natural physiological response to extreme heat."

Warm nights frequently disrupt sleep, while social events, poorer diets, higher alcohol consumption, and inadequate hydration further strain the body.

"Irritability and brain fog stem from a mix of heat, poor sleep, and dehydration," Rachdan says. "Without adequate rest or hydration, concentration drops and patience wears thin."

When to consult a doctor

While summer fatigue usually subsides once healthy habits resume, Rachdan warns that persistent symptoms require medical evaluation. Individuals should consult a doctor if fatigue lasts several weeks, or if it is accompanied by:

• Heart palpitations or shortness of breath

• Fevers or unexplained weight loss

• Frequent dizziness or persistent low mood

How to restore energy levels

Overcoming summer fatigue relies on basic lifestyle adjustments rather than quick fixes or immediate supplementation.

Hydration remains the primary defence. Constant water intake compensates for fluid loss, preventing headaches and dizziness. Rachdan also recommends adhering to a complete Mediterranean diet rich in lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and fresh produce.

"Living solely on fruit or light salads can leave you feeling more exhausted," Rachdan warns, advising against heavy meals and alcohol.

Sleep hygiene is equally crucial. Maintaining regular schedules, eating light dinners, and keeping bedrooms well-ventilated promote recovery.

Regarding dietary supplements, Rachdan cautions against treating them as an automatic remedy: "Supplements should only be used after a medical assessment to target specific deficiencies, such as low iron or vitamin B levels. Taking extra products does not automatically grant more energy."