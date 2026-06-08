Spanish medicines regulator withdraws anti-choking device due to safety issue

Isabel Méndez 08/06/2026 a las 16:13h.

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (Aemps) has reported the withdrawal of the DAEM anti-choking device due to safety issues.

The product serves to clear the airways and prevent asphyxiation in emergency situations involving choking.

Although the product has CE marking on its label, Aemps has declared compliance with current legislation unverified.

The labelling and instructions do not include the minimum required information, such as data of the manufacturing company.

For all these reasons, the product cannot guarantee quality and effectiveness, which means that, instead of helping, it could pose a health risk.

A private individual has been distributing the product in Spain through the website www.dispositivodaem.com. To date, the authorities have not received reports concerning any incidents related to the use of this product.