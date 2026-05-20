Safety alert: fire risk triggers Carrefour toy ithdrawal

Raquel Merino Malaga 20/05/2026 a las 13:00h.

Carrefour has withdrawn a mini LED drone for children from sale after detecting that the battery gets too hot during use.

The item is from the Speed Track brand, with barcode 3617702074955 and reference TY158701.

As the Facua consumers' organisation has stated, this refers exclusively to the reference and model listed. The alert does not concern the rest of the products of this brand and model.

Customers who already own one of the mini drones in question can return it to their nearest Carrefour. Carrefour's customer service is available at 914 90 89 00 for any questions.