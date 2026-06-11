Malaga doctor warns of nighttime prostate cancer symptom and highlights 'radioactive missile' treatment

José Antonio Sau 11/06/2026 a las 12:59h.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, according to estimates from the Spanish society of medical oncology (Seom). In 2024, 1,222 cases were diagnosed in Malaga province, a three per cent increase compared with 2023. It is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Malaga, after lung and breast cancer.

Experts point to one symptom that may signal its presence: needing to urinate several times during the night, "repeatedly and without feeling that the bladder has fully emptied", Dr Álvaro Montesa, head of the oncology department at Hospital Regional, explains.

Urinating several times is the main symptom, although it can also be a sign of other benign conditions such as prostate hyperplasia, which is "a growth that occurs with age in the prostate and causes an obstruction to urine flow". In some cases, although less frequently, blood in semen or urine may also be a symptom.

When warning signs appear, patients should consult their GP. Initial tests include a PSA blood test (prostate-specific antigen), a clinical history and a digital rectal examination to assess whether there are any suspicious hardened areas in the prostate.

If necessary, the patient is referred to urology. Risk groups are then established based on PSA levels, imaging results (such as transrectal ultrasound or MRI) and clinical history. A biopsy is carried out when appropriate.

Dr Montesa says that treatment depends on the stage of the disease, distinguishing between localised and advanced cancer.

Localised prostate cancer is one that has no metastasis. "The result is what we call Gleason, which is the histological grade of the tumour. Based on whether lymph nodes affect part of the prostate, both parts or to a greater or lesser extent, it is divided into risk groups: low, intermediate and high," Dr Montesa says.

Treatment

Low-risk patients are often placed under active surveillance, involving regular PSA tests and periodic biopsies. Other options include surgery, which may be robotic, laparoscopic or open, and radiotherapy.

In some high-risk cases, doctors add temporary hormone-blocking therapy. However, in advanced disease, treatment changes significantly.

Once the cancer spreads beyond the prostate or pelvic lymph nodes, it is considered metastatic. In these cases, surgery no longer plays a central role and radiotherapy is used at lower doses.

Treatment focuses on suppressing testosterone, which fuels tumour growth. This hormonal blockade can control the disease for years. If patients have a high tumour markers, doctors may combine hormone therapy with chemotherapy cycles, extending disease control and survival.

Dr Montesa notes that earlier detection has improved survival rates. However, he warns of potential overdiagnosis: some cancers detected today may never have caused symptoms or affected life expectancy, meaning some patients risk overtreatment and side effects.

New therapies

There is another type of targeted treatment directed at 10-15 per cent of cancers that have alterations in DNA repair genes or BRCA, "which are a couple of genes associated with cancer, especially breast and ovarian cancer and also prostate cancer, and they can be hereditary or acquired throughout life". There are inhibitors of a protein called PARP, "which in patients who have a BRCA produce an increase in survival".

Another major development is lutetium-177 PSMA therapy, described by clinicians as a "radioactive missile".

This treatment uses an antibody that binds to PSMA, a protein found on the surface of prostate cancer cells. Attached to the antibody is the radioactive isotope lutetium-177, which delivers targeted radiation directly to tumour cells, destroying them while sparing surrounding tissue.

The drug has recently received funding approval in Spain, at the end of 2025, and has shown improved survival outcomes.

A Vision study found that patients treated with lutetium-177 achieved a median survival of 15.3 months, compared with 11.3 months for those receiving standard treatment alone (a 38 per cent) reduction in the risk of death during the study period.

Researchers continue to run clinical trials exploring additional therapeutic pathways, both hormone-related and using other radiopharmaceuticals similar to lutetium-based treatments.